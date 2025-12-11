SPEC Updates SPECviewperf 15 Benchmark with New Workload Based on Siemens NX 2406

GAINESVILLE, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC), the trusted global leader in computing benchmarks, today announced the availability of the SPECviewperf 15.0.1 benchmark, an important update to the worldwide standard for measuring graphics performance based on professional applications. This release introduces snx-05, a workload based on Siemens NX 2406, rounding out the benchmark's support for high-end computer-aided design (CAD) applications.

The new snx-05 workload represents the first "snap-in" workload enabled by SPECviewperf 15's modern architecture, which allows for the addition of new workloads without requiring users to re-run existing benchmarks. This workload utilizes the OpenGL graphics API and stresses standard OpenGL features, including vertex and pixel shaders, textures, and multisampled antialiasing.

“SPECviewperf 15.0.1 allows current and potential users of the latest version of Siemens NX to assess the performance of potential hardware updates to their graphics systems without having to license and install the application on target systems,” said SPECgpc Committee Chair Ross Cunniff. “With the new snx-05 workload, SPECviewperf 15.0.1 expands its coverage of high-end CAD applications, including CATIA/3DEXPERIENCE and Creo, enabling users to make more informed decisions about graphics hardware investments.”

Backward Compatibility

SPECviewperf 15.0.1 workload metrics remain fully comparable to the SPECviewperf 15.0 workload metrics of the same name. Users can adopt the new version to access the snx-05 workload while maintaining the validity of their existing benchmark results.

Key Features of SPECviewperf 15.0.1

snx-05 – A new OpenGL-based workload designed to measure the performance of computer-aided design workflows running on Siemens NX 2406.

– A new OpenGL-based workload designed to measure the performance of computer-aided design workflows running on Siemens NX 2406. Minor bugfixes and usability improvements.

Runs on Windows 11.





Available for Immediate Download

The SPECviewperf 15.0.1 benchmark is available for immediate download from SPEC under a two-tiered pricing structure: free for the user community and $2,500 for sellers of computer-related products and services. SPEC/GWPG members receive benchmark licenses as a membership benefit.

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

Media contact:

Brigit Valencia

360.597.4516

brigit@compel-pr.com

Images available upon request.

SPEC®, SPECgpc® and SPECviewperf® are trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03cb7845-a92b-46c4-9fc5-5397393e66d4