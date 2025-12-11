PRESS RELEASE

Share Buyback Transaction Details December 4 – December 10, 2025

Alphen aan den Rijn – December 11, 2025 - Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leader in professional information solutions, software and services, today reports that it has repurchased 209,603 of its own ordinary shares in the period from December 4, 2025, up to and including December 10, 2025, for €18.7 million and at an average share price of €89.33.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on November 5, 2025, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to € 200 million from November 6, 2025, up to February 23, 2026.

The cumulative amounts repurchased in the year to date are as follows:

Share Buyback 2025

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration

(€ million) Average share price

(€) 2025 to date 8,060,900 1,054.9 130.86

For the period starting November 6, 2025, up to and including February 23, 2026, we have engaged a third party to execute €200 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Shares repurchased are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes through share cancelation.

Further information is available on our website:

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

###

