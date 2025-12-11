Crédit Agricole Financement de l'Habitat SFH : Early Repurchase of ISIN:FR001400JM09

Crédit Agricole Financement de l'Habitat SFH (the “Issuer”) announces today the early repurchase (the « Repurchase ») with effect on December 16, 2025 (the « Repurchase Date ») of all of its outstanding EUR 3,250,000,000 “obligations de financement de l'habitat” Fixed Rate Notes issued on July 28, 2023 and due June 15, 2026 (ISIN: FR001400JM09) (the « Notes ») pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (the “Terms and Conditions”) included in the prospectus dated July 20, 2023, which was granted the visa n°23-326 by the Autorité des marchés financiers on July 20, 2023 (the “Prospectus”) at the market value determined today thereof, together with any accrued interest thereon (the “Repurchase Amount”).

The holders of the Notes formally accepted the Repurchase of the Notes at these conditions.

For further information on Crédit Agricole S.A., please see Crédit Agricole S.A.’s website: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance

