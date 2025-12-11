Dangbei Offers Festive Savings on 4K Projectors in Italy — Christmas Deals Up to 26.7% Off





MILAN, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading brand in smart home projectors, is rolling out Christmas promotions on Amazon.it with discounts up to 26.7% on its most popular 4K and portable models. From December 9 to December 23, 2025, Italian customers can upgrade their living rooms for Christmas movie nights, football matches, and New Year’s Eve parties with large-screen projection at reduced prices.

4K Laser Projectors for the Home Cinema

Dangbei DBOX02 – 4K ALPD Laser Projector with Google TV & Netflix



The DBOX02 is Dangbei’s flagship 4K ALPD laser projector, delivering up to 2450 ISO lumens for bright images up to 200 inches, even with some ambient light. Integrated Google TV and licensed Netflix give direct access to streaming apps without extra boxes or cables.

Now €1,099 (26.7% off; was €1,499; save €400 )

(26.7% off; was €1,499; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0D1GBF745

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro – 4K Laser Projector with Flexible Gimbal Stand



DBOX02 Pro adds a gimbal stand and refined tone mapping to the DBOX02 platform, targeting users who want easier physical placement and fine-tuned laser image quality.

Now €959 (26.2% off; was €1,299; save €340 )

(26.2% off; was €1,299; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0F7RKFBFY

Dangbei MP1 Max – 4K Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED Projector



The MP1 Max uses a hybrid Tri-Laser + LED light source to deliver 3100 ISO lumens and cinema-grade colour performance, making it suitable for bright living rooms and large screens. With Google TV and Netflix built in, it becomes the main entertainment hub for films, concerts and games.

Now €1,499 (21.1% off; was €1,899; save €400 )

(21.1% off; was €1,899; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0F439B1ZL

Portable & Everyday Projectors

Dangbei Atom – Ultra-Slim Laser Projector



Atom offers 1080p resolution, 1200 ISO lumens, HDR10 support and up to 180-inch images in a thin, light body that fits in a bag or on a narrow shelf. With Google TV and Netflix, it works well as a flexible projector for apartments, bedrooms or holiday homes.

Now €597 (19.2% off; was €739; save €142 )

(19.2% off; was €739; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0CL4H9C26

Dangbei Freedo – Portable 1080p Projector with Built-In Battery



Freedo is designed for mobile viewing scenarios: balcony screenings, impromptu film nights or watching matches in different rooms. It features 1080p resolution, 450 ISO lumens, a built-in battery for about 2.5 hours of playback and a 165° gimbal stand for floor-to-ceiling projection.

Now €369 (26.1% off; was €499; save €130 )

(26.1% off; was €499; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0DQXNWT2B

Dangbei N2 mini – Compact 1080p Projector for Bedrooms & Student Flats



N2 mini combines a compact chassis, native 1080p resolution and a 190° tilt stand that lets users project onto walls or ceilings from a bedside table. Built-in Netflix makes it ideal for smaller Italian apartments and student rooms.

Now €169 (22.8% off; was €219; save €50 )

(22.8% off; was €219; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0DXVKH3PN

Christmas Deals on Amazon.it



All offers are available exclusively on Amazon.it from December 9 to December 23, 2025.

From classic Christmas films and Serie A matches to New Year’s Eve countdown parties, Dangbei’s projectors bring large-screen entertainment into Italian homes at a limited-time festive price.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment company focused on high-quality home projection. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei’s projectors combine advanced laser and LED technologies with smart platforms like Google TV to deliver immersive viewing across living rooms, bedrooms and outdoor spaces.

For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com/.



