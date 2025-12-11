Dangbei Lights Up Germany’s Christmas Season with Up to 36% Off 4K Laser Projectors





BERLIN, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, is celebrating the festive season in Germany with Christmas deals of up to 36% off on Amazon.de. From December 9 to December 23, 2025, German shoppers can save on high-brightness 4K laser projectors and flexible portable devices designed for living rooms, gaming setups and shared apartments.



Biggest Christmas Savings





Dangbei DBOX02 Pro – 4K Laser Projector with Gimbal Stand



The DBOX02 Pro is built for users who want a brighter, more flexible home cinema. Its ALPD laser light source delivers around 2000 ISO lumens, while the integrated gimbal stand makes it easy to place the projector on shelves, sideboards or low tables without extra mounts.

Now €959 (36.0% off; was €1,499; save €540 )

(36.0% off; was €1,499; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0F7RKFBFY

Dangbei DBOX02 – 4K ALPD Laser Projector with Google TV & Netflix



The DBOX02 combines 4K resolution, ALPD laser technology and up to 2450 ISO lumens for sharp, bright pictures up to 200 inches, even in rooms with some ambient light. With Google TV and licensed Netflix, it works as an all-in-one smart cinema hub.

Now €1,019 (36.3% off; was €1,599; save €580 )

(36.3% off; was €1,599; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0D25MPKZN

Dangbei MP1 Max – 4K Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED Projector



The MP1 Max uses a hybrid light engine with Tri-Laser + LED and delivers 3100 ISO lumens, making it suitable for daytime sports, gaming and films in rooms with ambient light. Colour accuracy reaches around 110% BT.2020 with ΔE<1, targeting users who care about precise, cinematic colour.

Now €1,444 (25.0% off; was €1,999; save €555 )

(25.0% off; was €1,999; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0F43KYRJX



Smart & Portable Projectors for Flexible Viewing

Dangbei Atom – Ultra-Slim Laser Projector



With 1200 ISO lumens, 1080p resolution and support for HDR10, Atom is a thin, lightweight projector that can move easily between rooms or be packed for trips. Google TV and built-in Netflix make it ideal for small apartments or users who want a minimal, cable-free setup.

Now €597 (19.2% off; was €739; save €142 )

(19.2% off; was €739; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0CL4QGM1B

Dangbei Atom Bundle – Atom + Stand



This bundle combines the Atom projector with a dedicated stand for more flexible placement from day one — ideal for renters who don’t want to drill into walls or ceilings.

Now €639 (20.0% off; was €799; save €160 )

(20.0% off; was €799; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0D17VDS2B

Dangbei Freedo – Battery-Ready Portable Projector with Gimbal Stand



Freedo is designed for mobile viewing, combining 1080p resolution, 450 ISO lumens, support for 4K playback via HDMI, and a built-in battery for around 2.5 hours of movie time. The 165° gimbal stand lets users project on walls, slanted ceilings or tent walls for winter glamping, and licensed Netflix runs smoothly through Google TV.

Now €369 (26.1% off; was €499; save €130 )

(26.1% off; was €499; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0DQXNWT2B

Dangbei N2 mini – Compact 1080p Projector with Tilt Stand



N2 mini provides full HD visuals and a 190° tilt stand, making it easy to place on nightstands or shelves and angle the image upwards. With built-in Netflix, it’s a neat entry-level projector for bedrooms and smaller shared spaces.

Now €169 (22.8% off; was €219; save €50 )

(22.8% off; was €219; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0DXVKH3PN

Exclusive Christmas Deals on Amazon.de



All offers are available exclusively on the Dangbei Store on Amazon.de between December 9 and December 23, 2025:

https://www.amazon.de/stores/page/F063B8F5-31FA-4B96-8C58-D8CA19A638A3



From Christmas films and Bundesliga highlights to New Year’s Eve parties with friends, Dangbei’s discounted projectors are designed to make the holiday season brighter and more immersive.



About Dangbei



Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in advanced home projection. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines state-of-the-art projection technology with intuitive software to deliver large-screen cinema experiences at home and on the go.



For more information, please visit https://de.dangbei.com/ or https://us.dangbei.com/.



