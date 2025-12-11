Longjiang Forestry Group Uses “Digital-Intelligent Integration” to Break Through Traditional Forestry Governance Bottlenecks

HARBIN, China, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To effectively enhance ecological governance capacity, Longjiang Forestry Group has innovatively developed a new model for ecological protection and restoration. The Group has established 100 standardized ecological dispatch and wildfire prevention-control command centers, along with 26 big-data and edge-computing hubs. Its independently developed Ecological Dispatch and Command Platform provides an intelligent protection for 65,800 square kilometers of forest areas.

In terms of command and dispatch, the Group has built an all-scenario command system capable of seamlessly connecting with various devices, including satellite phones, drones, digital walkie-talkies, and patrol terminals. This enables real-time communication between the command center and frontline personnel, ensuring the rapid and precise deployment of manpower and materials, as well as closed-loop management. The system can also remotely control drones to quickly reach designated locations and capture real-time forest conditions.

For monitoring network construction, the command center integrates multiple monitoring resources to form a three-dimensional, full-coverage monitoring system of “sky observation, aerial patrol, and ground inspection.”

In the sky, satellite hotspot monitoring is used to detect abnormal heat sources in real time. In the air, 366 drones and 28 drone nests support routine patrols of key areas and emergency surveys. On the ground, 630 smart checkpoints and 199 lookout tower cameras - combined with real-time data from 55 weather stations - create a comprehensive, gap-free ground monitoring network.

The Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and big data technologies are widely applied in the command center. Through the “One Map” system and satellite remote sensing comparative analysis, full-coverage supervision of forest resources is achieved. The deep application of AI intelligent recognition enables real-time alerts for wildfires, pest outbreaks, and the presence of wildlife such as tigers, leopards, and black bears. An industry-specific private AI model has also been deployed to support precise and professional decision-making in forestry governance.

From traditional manual patrols to multidimensional intelligent sensing, and from experience-based judgments to data-driven governance, Longjiang Forestry Group's ecological dispatch and command system is using “digital-intelligent integration” to break through long-standing forestry governance bottlenecks - adding perpetual “smart power” into strengthening the ecological security barrier in northern China.

Source: Longjiang Forestry Group