OnCorps AI Raises $55 Million to Scale Agentic Fund Operations For Asset Managers

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnCorps AI, a leading agentic AI platform for fund operations, has secured $55 million in growth capital from Long Ridge Equity Partners, a growth equity firm with deep experience in financial and business technology. The company will use the capital to accelerate product innovation, expand go-to-market teams, and scale infrastructure to support its rapidly growing customer base.

Founded in 2011, OnCorps AI delivers intelligent exception resolution for fund operations, primarily serving asset managers and fund administrators. Beyond detecting discrepancies in trade reconciliations and fund documentation, the platform autonomously investigates root causes, provides recommendations for issue resolution, and learns from patterns to prevent future breaks.

“We’ve been running complex AI solutions in production for the world’s largest asset managers for several years, giving us a meaningful advantage in delivering tangible returns from AI,” said Bob Suh, Founder of OnCorps AI. “Every day, our systems close exceptions, reconcile trades, and oversee trillions in assets with high accuracy and low error rates. With Long Ridge’s investment, we can expand these capabilities across the broader industry.”

OnCorps’ specialized AI agents are trained on millions of real-world data discrepancies and exceptions across trade processing, fund accounting, and reporting workflows. This deep domain training, coupled with continuous learning from production environments, enables OnCorps to achieve accuracy rates and exception resolution times that general-purpose automation tools cannot match.

Asset management operating margins have fallen in recent years, driven by surging transaction volumes, heightened regulatory requirements, and persistent fee compression. In an effort to drive efficiency, PIMCO, GMO, and other leading institutions – representing $13 trillion in assets – are turning to OnCorps to reduce manual effort and streamline their fund operations.

In connection with the investment, Long Ridge Managing Partners Jim Brown and Kevin Bhatt will join the OnCorps AI Board of Directors.

“OnCorps AI has built the market-leading AI platform for fund operations,” said Jim Brown. “Their production-ready agents are trained on domain-specific data and workflows, delivering immediate operational value. We are excited to partner with Bob and the OnCorps team as they scale the business.”

The funding will enable OnCorps to expand into adjacent capital markets workflows where clients face similar challenges, including cash management, regulatory reporting, and complex trade processing.

Today, OnCorps provides customers with:

AI-First Reconciliations: Leverages deep research agents to accelerate reconciliation processes by automating data matching, review, and investigation, reducing manual effort and cycle time.

AI-First Reporting Reviews: Enables asset managers and service providers to automate and streamline the review of quarterly, semi-annual and annual financial reports, improving accuracy, consistency, and efficiency.





TD Securities served as OnCorps’ lead financial advisor. Altman Solon was the consulting partner. Goodwin Procter acted as legal counsel to Long Ridge, and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to OnCorps.

About OnCorps AI

OnCorps AI is a leading agentic AI platform for fund operations. The company delivers intelligent exception resolution for trade reconciliations, fund reporting, and related operational workflows. By optimizing the investigation and resolution of complex exceptions, OnCorps drives efficiency and risk reduction for asset managers and fund administrators. For more information, visit www.oncorps.ai .

About Long Ridge Equity Partners