Dangbei Brings Big-Screen Magic Home for Christmas in the UK — Save Up to 25% on Smart Projectors

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, is launching a limited-time Christmas promotion on Amazon.co.uk, offering UK shoppers up to 25% off its most popular projectors. From December 9 to December 23, 2025, customers can upgrade their living rooms, bedrooms, and student flats into true home cinemas just in time for Christmas and New Year.

Instead of crowding around a small TV, families and friends can enjoy wall-sized pictures, cinematic sound, and officially licensed Netflix at special festive prices.



4K Centerpieces for Holiday Movie Marathons

Dangbei DBOX02 – 4K ALPD Laser Projector with Google TV and Netflix



Designed as a flagship home cinema projector, the DBOX02 delivers 4K resolution, up to 2450 ISO lumens of brightness and an image up to 200 inches, powered by ALPD laser technology for vivid colours and strong contrast even in rooms with ambient light. With Google TV and licensed Netflix built in, users can launch their favourite Christmas movies and series instantly.

Now £959 (25.0% off; was £1,279; save £320 )

(25.0% off; was £1,279; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D1G7JV8N

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro – 4K Laser Projector with Gimbal Stand



For users who want more flexible placement, the DBOX02 Pro adds a refined gimbal stand and enhanced tone-mapping while delivering 4K laser projection and around 2000 ISO lumens of brightness, ideal for mixed-light living rooms and larger screens.

Now £839 (20.0% off; was £1,049; save £210 )

(20.0% off; was £1,049; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0F7RKFBFY



Dangbei MP1 Max – Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED 4K Projector



The MP1 Max is positioned as Dangbei’s next-generation 4K home theater projector, combining a Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED light source with up to 3100 ISO lumens and 110% BT.2020 colour coverage for accurate, punchy images. With Google TV and licensed Netflix, it’s built for users who want a no-compromise cinema experience over Christmas and beyond.

Now £1,299 (18.8% off; was £1,599; save £300 )

(18.8% off; was £1,599; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0F43HZC23

Sleek & Portable Projectors for Smaller Spaces

Dangbei Atom – Ultra-Slim Laser Projector with Google TV and Netflix



At just a few centimeters thin and lighter than many laptops, Atom is built for modern apartments and users who want to move their projector between rooms. It delivers 1080p resolution, 1200 ISO lumens, support for HDR10 and up to 180-inch images, with Google TV and officially licensed Netflix built in for easy streaming.

Now £529 (18.0% off; was £645; save £116)

Product page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CL4G35WJ



Dangbei N2 mini – Compact Full HD Projector for First-Time Buyers

The N2 mini offers native 1080p resolution in a compact body with a tilt stand that can angle the image up to the ceiling, plus built-in Netflix for plug-and-play streaming — ideal for bedrooms, student rooms, or as a first projector for younger family members.

Now £159 (20.1% off; was £199; save £40)

Product page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DXVKH3PN



Limited-Time Christmas Offers on Amazon.co.uk

All these UK Christmas deals are available exclusively through the Dangbei Store on Amazon.co.uk from December 9 to December 23, 2025:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/page/5FC1D6DB-7D2F-4FFA-A157-CD2FBBD0F64A

Whether it’s a cosy Christmas movie marathon, family gaming session on Boxing Day, or a big-screen countdown to the New Year, Dangbei’s festive offers make it easier to bring cinema-grade projection home.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in home and portable projectors. Combining advanced projection technology with user-friendly design, Dangbei serves over 200 million users worldwide, delivering immersive visuals, rich sound and smart streaming experiences for modern households.

For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com/.

