Certara Appoints Jon Resnick as Chief Executive Officer

Resnick brings decades of leadership experience in health sciences, business operations, strategy, innovation and commercial growth

William Feehery to step down as CEO on December 31, 2025

Company reaffirms full year 2025 financial outlook

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, announced today that it has appointed Jon Resnick as its next Chief Executive Officer and member of Certara’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026, succeeding William F. Feehery, who will at that point serve as an external advisor during a transition period.

Resnick brings over 20 years of experience with IQVIA, a global technology-enabled, data and analytics and services business that helps life sciences organizations develop and commercialize therapies. Since 2019, he has served as the President of the United States and Canada regional business, with overall management responsibility for the region’s commercial business. Prior to this role and immediately following the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, Resnick served as President of IQVIA’s Real World Solutions business. Before the merger, Resnick was the Vice President and General Manager for IMS Health’s Real-World Solutions business and had various positions in IQVIA’s US and EMEA consulting and services organization.

“We are excited to welcome Jon to Certara,” said James E. Cashman III, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “He brings a proven track record of building and scaling market leaders, advancing technological innovation in healthcare and life sciences and fostering collaborative teams. We are confident that his leadership will help propel Certara to its next phase of growth and realize the full potential of model-informed drug development in accelerating medicines to patients.”

"I am thrilled to join Certara, a market-leading strategically important company at the forefront of innovation in drug discovery and development," said Resnick. “Certara's suite of AI, data and simulation technologies, backed by a team of world-class experts, is uniquely positioned to drive long-term growth, while helping clients reduce risk, accelerate timelines and transform how medicines reach patients. I look forward to leading this talented team and helping our clients reach their goals.”

Prior to joining IQVIA in 2002, Resnick worked for the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, where he advised on healthcare policy and developed legislation around Medicare, Medicaid and broader healthcare reform. He holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a degree in Political Science from Union College.

Cashman added, “The Board would like to thank Bill for his many contributions, including guiding Certara through its successful IPO, leading Certara’s investment in software development and reinforcing its position as a global biosimulation leader. We are pleased that Bill will serve as an advisor to Certara to ensure a smooth transition.”

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished at Certara,” said Feehery. “Together, we accelerated the adoption of biosimulation and helped our clients advance medicines with greater speed and confidence. As Certara enters its next chapter, this is the right moment for a leadership transition. I remain fully committed to supporting a smooth transition and am confident that Certara’s future is exceptionally bright.”

As part of this announcement, the Company is reaffirming its 2025 full year financial outlook as previously disclosed on November 6, 2025.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Visit us at www.certara.com.



