Cleus Launches New Uncensored Image Generation Model





BHUBANESWAR, India, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleus , an emerging uncensored artificial intelligence platform, today announced the release of its latest image generation model, marking the company’s most advanced visual technology to date. The update significantly expands Cleus’ creative capabilities and follows growing user demand for AI systems that offer flexibility without restrictive prompt filtering.

While many image generation tools prioritize strict content moderation, Cleus’ newest release is designed to provide creators with a high degree of expressive freedom while maintaining responsible use standards.

“Our goal was simple: deliver high-quality image generation without limiting creativity at the system level,” said Prabhu, Founder of Cleus. “Creators should not need to fight prompt restrictions to express an idea.”

Advanced Training and Fine-Tuning Pipeline

The new Cleus image model was trained on a diverse mix of open-source image datasets, high-resolution community-submitted visuals, and licensed artistic references. The company reports that extensive proprietary fine-tuning was applied to improve realism, lighting accuracy, anatomical structure, depth, and cinematic camera perspectives.

Instead of relying on aggressive pre-generation censorship, Cleus uses post-generation review mechanisms and contextual safeguards. This approach allows the underlying model to remain fully expressive while still addressing potential misuse without restricting prompt-level creativity.

This design framework enables users to generate a wide variety of artistic styles, complex scenes, and experimental concepts that are often difficult to produce on more limited platforms.

Expanding Into a Full Creative Suite

Founded in late 2024, Cleus initially launched as an uncensored text-based alternative to mainstream conversational AI tools. Over the past year, the platform has expanded into a multi-modal creative suite, now offering text, image, and early-stage video generation capabilities.

The release of this new image model reflects Cleus’ transition from a niche alternative to a broader creative infrastructure designed for artists, developers, and independent creators.

Steady User and Revenue Growth

Cleus reports more than 120,000 active users and approximately $18,000 in monthly recurring revenue. According to the company, this growth is driven by increasing demand for AI tools that prioritize speed, accessibility, and creative freedom.

“People are actively searching for AI systems that don’t over-police imagination,” Prabhu said. “The traction we’ve seen confirms that this demand is real and growing.”





Roadmap Through 2026

Cleus plans to continue rolling out upgraded image, text, and video generation models throughout 2026. Future updates will focus on higher-resolution outputs, longer-form video generation, faster inference times, and expanded creator tooling.

The company states that its long-term vision is to establish Cleus as a leading uncensored ai platform for digital creators while maintaining responsible guardrails that respect legal and ethical boundaries without compromising artistic expression.

Media Contact:

Prabhu Biswal

founder@cleus.ai

