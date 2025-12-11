Redecan Cannabis Brand Elevates the Diamond Vape Category with the Launch of Amped Live Resin Liquid Diamond Vapes

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage and wellness industries, announces the launch of Amped Live Resin Liquid Diamond 1g 510 cartridges, marking Redecan’s first live resin–liquid diamond line for the brand. The debut lineup, Space Age CK and Blueberry DNTS, pairs Redecan’s Legit Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds to deliver a true‑to‑strain flavour and aroma in a performance‑engineered 510 vape cartridge.

Amped was developed to preserve what we believe consumers value most in live resin: full‑spectrum cannabinoids and strain‑specific terpenes that reflect the plant’s authentic profile. By formulating with 80% Legit Live Resin™ and 20% Liquid Diamonds, Amped enhances intensity while keeping live resin and its genuine, natural flavour. Each cartridge is grown, extracted, filled, and packed in‑house, resulting in 100% pure cannabis extract with no fillers, flavours, or cutting agents.

To ensure a consistently smooth draw, Redecan engineered Amped around the TrueDraw Ceramic core, made from medical‑grade zirconia ceramic, and a wide‑body architecture that improves airflow and helps prevent clogs. The result is hardware tailored specifically for premium extractions and a comfortable experience that lets the strain speak for itself.

Live Resin Vapes continue to gain momentum in the Canadian cannabis market, delivering 6.3% category growth over the past six months, while Liquid Diamond formats remain among the top-selling vape products nationwide.1 Notably, vape basket penetration peaks during the winter months of December to February, perfectly aligning with the timing of this launch.

Redecan incorporated insights from budtender focus groups regarding taste, comfort, and design to inform Amped’s natural flavor profile and enhanced hardware, resulting in refined product design and formulation.

Amped Live Resin Liquid Diamond 510 cartridges are currently offered in Canada throughout Ontario and Alberta. National distribution is scheduled for early 2026 at authorized cannabis retailers in designated regions. Consumers must be 19+. Always enjoy responsibly.

Redecan’s new Amped Live Resin Liquid Diamond strains include:

Space Age CK (1g 510) : Presents rich floral, fruit, and cake notes in a wide‑body cart built for smooth, consistent draws.

: Presents rich floral, fruit, and cake notes in a wide‑body cart built for smooth, consistent draws. Blueberry DNTS (1g 510): Delivers sweet and sour berry character with the same pure formulation and performance hardware, no fillers or cutting agents.





About Redecan Cannabis

Redecan is one of Canada’s most recognized cannabis brands, known for quality, consistency, and innovation across flower, pre‑rolls, vapes, and more. From seed to finished product, Redecan’s in‑house approach ensures high standards and true‑to‑strain experiences across its portfolio, including Redees, Legit Live Resin, and now Amped Live Resin Liquid Diamond carts.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

19+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly. All cannabis products featured are sold under Tilray’s subsidiary, Aphria Inc., a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

1 Source: Hifyre Data, National, November 31, 2025