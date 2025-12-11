Nevada Lithium Announces Winter Work Program Focused on Further Enhancing Value of the Bonnie Claire Lithium & Boron Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (TSXV: NVLH; OTCQB: NVLHF; FSE: 87K) (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced with a number of discrete work projects on its 100% owned Bonnie Claire lithium project (the “Project” or “Bonnie Claire”), located in Nye County, Nevada. This winter work program is designed to examine specific questions that have arisen from the Project’s 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and to further evaluate the potential for additional critical mineral recovery at Bonnie Claire.

Nevada Lithium’s CEO, Stephen Rentschler, comments:

“We are pleased to announce that a multi-faceted work program is now underway. We anticipate that these individual projects will quickly provide useful technical information with potentially positive economic implications. The potential for additional critical mineral recovery, in particular, offers an exciting possibility to increase the value of Bonnie Claire with additional revenue streams beyond lithium and boron.

The Company considers third-party due diligence to be an important derisking milestone regarding the Hydraulic Borehole Mining Method selected for use at Bonnie Claire. This project has the potential to significantly alter the completion path of a Pre-Feasibility Study in a positive way.

A further understanding of the extremely high-grade lithium and boron at Bonnie Claire has also been a priority for our technical team. The identification of lithium residency is hoped to provide further information that will allow even more precise targeting of the very highest grade lithium and boron mineralization strata at Bonnie Claire. This knowledge has the potential to positively impact economics through increasingly selective mining, and to impact future deposit size through enhanced exploration strategies. “

Highlights

Examination of cesium and rubidium recovery using current flowsheet

Technical due diligence examining the Hydraulic Borehole Mining method (“HBHM”)

Petrological analysis of claystone samples to determine lithium residence



The Company has commenced work on a number of recommendations contained in its PEA and to lay the groundwork for a larger work program in 2026. The 2026 work program is being designed to progress the Project towards a Pre-Feasibility Study.

Cesium and Rubidium Recovery

In its news release dated September 17, 2025, the Company announced that significant cesium (Cs) and rubidium (Rb) mineralization had been identified at Bonnie Claire. Initial test work indicated that these elements had advanced through the lithium/boron leaching stages of the Project’s PEA flow sheet and were present in the pregnant leach solution (“PLS”).

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged Kemetco Research Inc. (“Kemetco”) of Richmond, BC, to complete a proof-of-concept study evaluating the potential recovery of cesium (Cs) and rubidium (Rb) from the Project. Earlier work confirmed the presence of significant Cs and Rb mineralization and demonstrated that both elements advance into the PLS under the current flowsheet.

The metallurgical program will include characterization of a composite sample, confirmatory leach testing to quantify Cs and Rb extraction, and preliminary ion-exchange and adsorbent screening to assess recovery potential. This work is designed to establish whether Cs and Rb can be effectively recovered alongside lithium and to generate initial data that may support future process optimization and economic evaluations.

HBHM Technical Due Diligence

The Company’s PEA is based on a mine plan utilising HBHM as the preferred method for recovery of high-grade lithium and boron mineralised material at Bonnie Claire. Although HBHM has been used for many years on many different projects, HBHM is a relatively new approach for extraction in this setting, so the Company wishes to obtain independent validation of this mining method from experts in the field. This due diligence will provide feedback on the PEA’s methodologies, assumptions, and outcomes.

The Company has retained a global engineering firm to conduct a technical due diligence review of the proposed HBHM mining method and to confirm its suitability for extraction of mineralised material at Bonnie Claire. To that end, the firm will complete a mine design review to determine whether the mine design appropriately accounts for the equipment and infrastructure required to extract the mineralized lens using HBHM.

The global engineering firm will also review the characterization of the mechanical behaviour of the rock, with a focus on expected geotechnical conditions within the mineralized lens. The focus of this review will be to evaluate the applicability of the HBHM method to the Bonnie Claire geology.

Lithium Residency

The Company’s 2025 PEA identified several possibilities for lithium residency at Bonnie Claire including:

Li substitution in the octahedral layer of fine-grained K-micas (e.g., muscovite–illite series)

Li hosted in expandable clay layers of mixed-layer illite–smectites

Possible Li uptake via ion exchange or structural substitution in analcime

Li may occur as Li-salts (e.g., LiCl, Li₂SO₄),

The 2025 PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized.

In order to start investigating these possibilities, the Company has signed a research agreement with the Department of Earth Sciences (“DiSTAR”) at the University of Naples Federico II, of Naples, Italy.

The proposed research project seeks to develop a greater understanding of the lithium distribution in clay minerals in the Bonnie Claire deposit. Initial analyses will include bulk-rock X-ray diffraction (“XRD”) to determine sample mineralogy, while Scanning Electron Microscope – Energy-Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (SEM-EDS) will be implemented on thin sections and resin-embedded blocks to investigate ore textures, and to obtain in-situ microchemical analyses of clays.

The selected clay-rich samples will be subjected to separation of the fine-grained fraction, and to dedicated XRD analysis and high resolution bulk-rock geochemistry to establish the lithium clay mineralogy, and the lithium and other key elements (Rb and Cs) concentrations.

It is hoped that results from the lithium residency project will be completed in time for inclusion in a technical analysis that was selected for presentation by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”). Dr. Jeff Wilson, PhD, FGC, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium will present “The Bonnie Claire volcano sedimentary Li-B deposit” in the Exploration Insights session at the 2026 PDAC Convention hosted in Toronto, ON.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it holds a 100% interest.

The Company recently filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the Bonnie Claire Property. The PEA has an effective date of March 31, 2025 and presents a $6.829 billion after-tax net present value at an 8% discount rate, based on $24,000/tonne Li 2 CO 3 , $950/tonne boric acid, together with a 32.3% after-tax internal rate of return. Results of the PEA were announced in the Company’s news release, dated August 6, 2025.

For further information on Nevada Lithium and to subscribe for updates about Nevada Lithium, please visit its website at: https://nevadalithium.com/

QP Disclosure

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the Company’s designated Qualified Person, as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure in Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), Dr. Jeff Wilson, PhD, FGC, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium. Dr Wilson is not independent of the Company per Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

“Stephen Rentschler”

Stephen Rentschler, CEO

For further information, please contact:



Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Stephen Rentschler

CEO and Director

Phone: (647) 254-9795

E-mail: sr@nevadalithium.com

Media Inquiries

E-mail: info@nevadalithium.com

Find Nevada Lithium on X and LinkedIn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to matters that identify future events or future performance. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as “could”, “pro forma”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “potential” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the performance of the Project and the results and assumptions of the PEA, including projected economics, production rates, mine life, capital costs, operating costs, internal rate of return, net present value, payback period, sensitivity analyses, and the potential for optimization of project economics and value enhancement opportunities; the potential development of the Project, including future permitting, feasibility studies, and development activities; mineral resource estimates, the potential to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated or measured mineral resources, and future exploration activities with the potential to expand mineral resources; mining methods, production targets, and processing strategies; the use of HBHM as a mining method and its validation; the expected outcomes of the work programs relating to HBHM due diligence, cesium and rubidium test work, lithium residency studies, and their timing; market conditions and commodity prices for lithium carbonate and boric acid, including sustained lithium demand and prices; and the Company's ability to finance the development of the Project.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, Nevada Lithium has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: sustained market fundamentals resulting in continued lithium and boron demand and favorable commodity price assumptions for lithium carbonate and boric acid; that initial test work and studies will yield results consistent with management’s expectations; the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of Bonnie Claire in a timely manner and Nevada Lithium's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws, supported by political and regulatory stability in Nevada, USA; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of Bonnie Claire; the Project containing mineral resources and the accuracy of the Mineral Resource Estimate; the reliability of the PEA and its underlying assumptions; the successful application of the HBHM method; metallurgical recovery rates of 85% for lithium and 48% for boron; capital and operating cost estimates; and that there are no material adverse changes in project parameters or economic conditions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Nevada Lithium's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Nevada Lithium believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Nevada Lithium. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in commodity prices including lithium and precious metals; uncertainties inherent in mineral resource and reserve estimates, including possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates; risks associated with the development and operation of mining projects, including operating and technical difficulties, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, and accidents; that the winter work program or the larger 2026 program may not yield the anticipated results or could be delayed; that cesium and rubidium cannot be economically recovered or do not materially improve Project economics; that the HBHM method may prove unsuitable or less effective than expected; that the lithium residency study does not provide clear guidance for improving resource modeling or processing; regulatory and permitting risks, including delays or inability to obtain necessary approvals, permits, consents or authorizations, and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; environmental risks and liabilities; financing and liquidity risks, including requirements for additional capital; market and economic conditions, including changes in general economic, business and political conditions and financial markets; competition in the lithium and boron markets; infrastructure and logistics challenges; geopolitical risks and changes in government policies; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; currency fluctuations; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on Nevada Lithium's business; as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nevada Lithium's latest Management Discussion and Analysis and other filings of Nevada Lithium filed with the Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under Nevada Lithium's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Nevada Lithium has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Nevada Lithium does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.