Frii World, Ltd and Enigma Ecosystem, LLC Announce to Launch Enigma Secured Payment Network





ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The founders of Frii World Ltd and Enigma Ecosystem, LLC have formalized a strategic partnership that will signal a bold new step in the future of digital payments. This agreement brings together two highly complementary technologies to form a unified, omni-chain payment platform built for global scale.

The partnership connects Frii World’s, Frii Pay omni-chain payment software – engineered to operate seamlessly across multiple blockchain networks – with Enigma’s breakthrough RAVID technology. RAVID orchestrates time, motion, and randomization across computing layers, creating a stealth, continuously moving virtual infrastructure that enhances operational security and resilience. Because RAVID can be integrated into existing architectures it means enterprises can adopt the solution quickly and cost-effectively, avoiding traditional ‘rip-and-replace’ processes by working with existing infrastructure instead of forcing companies to rebuild.

Through this collaboration, Frii Pay’s secure point-of-sale software will become accessible on more than 52 million card-payment terminals worldwide, enabling businesses of all sizes to support low-cost, real-time digital payments across chains. The combined system will allow merchants to accept digital assets with the familiarity of traditional payment flows, while benefiting from advanced cross-chain interoperability.

By unifying Frii Pay’s omni-chain payment capabilities with Enigma’s cloaked and efficient RAVID framework, the joint venture aims to deliver a resilient, chain-agnostic payment network built to power the next generation of global retail commerce.

Media Contact:

info@friiworld.com

partnerships@engma.io



Website:

www.friipay.io

www.engma.io



Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d3b2b95-2816-4caa-b5ed-88024dbe774b