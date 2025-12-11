Superbet Group becomes Super Technologies, shaping the future of digital entertainment ecosystems

BUCHAREST, Romania, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superbet Group, a leading company in the global technology and entertainment space, announces its rebrand as Super Technologies. The new identity, which will be simply known as Super, reflects the company’s evolution, its expanded vision for the future, and its commitment to building innovative solutions for a rapidly changing world.





At the same time, the company will continue to operate its commercial brands across existing territories, with successful B2C markets in Brazil, Romania, Poland, Belgium and Serbia, while also pursuing further opportunities for global expansion. Customers, partners and affiliates will continue to interact with the same products they know and trust.

Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chairman of the Board, Super:

“Super represents the natural step from a leading global sports betting and gaming operator to a company that is building the technology platform that will champion the future of play.

This rebrand signals our determination to shape the future of fan-centric entertainment, creating lasting value for our customers, partners, and communities.”

The change also reflects the company’s broadened focus. Originally founded to create and operate widely adopted betting and gaming apps, Super has grown into a diversified organization active in the technology and product space, pioneering the next era of digital entertainment. The rebrand captures this transformation and positions the company for its next chapter of growth.

Sacha Dragic, Founder and CEO, Super:

“As we continue to grow and expand into new areas, our brand reflects both our heritage and our ambition. The playstack developed by Super will be much more than a tech foundation, it will constitute our growth engine. It will power faster brand launches, stronger partner ecosystems, and deeper, more meaningful fan connections.

​With this core strategy, we will build a globally leading play-technology platform that will power the new generation of immersive entertainment ecosystems.​”

Albert Simsensohn, Deputy CEO, Super:

“We are on a mission to build the technology that will power the next generation of sports, gaming and fan experiences. Participation drives value and we want to reward this by turning everyday interactions into loyalty, and loyalty into deeper engagement.​

Super will create a platform broader in scope, a platform designed for players, partners, and fans. From product solutions to original content, our ambition is to own the full experience.”

With this rebrand and group repositioning, Super is setting the stage for its next phase of global growth, by uniting its proven track record in sports betting and gaming with a bold vision for the future of technology-driven entertainment. Powered by innovation, responsibility, and customer-centricity, the company is committed to delivering a world-class entertainment ecosystem that will strengthen leadership positions across its markets, create long-term value for stakeholders, and shape the future of play at a global scale.

For more information about the rebrand and the company’s new strategic direction, visit: super.xyz .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d9a5400-79c1-45f2-9c09-c0957217f003