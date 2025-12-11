BitMEX Debuts New Mobile Trading Experience With Intuitive Design and Controls

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , one of the safest crypto exchanges, today announced significant upgrades to its mobile app, introducing a redesigned interface and new interaction model intended to support faster, clearer and more intuitive crypto derivatives trading on the go. The update delivers a streamlined user experience that prioritizes instant reactions, simplified order flows and improved access to essential trading tools.

“The redesigned BitMEX Mobile app represents an important step in our commitment to provide traders with faster, clearer, and more intuitive tools,” said Stephan Lutz, CEO of BitMEX. “We built this experience to match the pace and precision our users demand, and to simplify how they interact with the full power of BitMEX.”

The upgraded BitMEX Mobile app features a lighter, more focused UI that highlights the information hierarchy and reduces visual noise. Traders can now use faster gesture-driven controls, including “Swipe to Close,” which lets users close positions with a single movement. The Quick Trade flow has also been redesigned to help users enter the market with fewer taps and greater clarity.

Additional enhancements include a simplified KYC process, one-click fiat-to-crypto purchases and improved navigation of markets and account actions through gesture-based controls. Users can access more than 80 derivatives contracts with low latency along with trading bots, copy trading capabilities, instant crypto purchases, and zero fee crypto conversions.

“We see mobile trading as central to the future of derivatives markets,” Lutz said. “Derivatives trading relies on precision and fast decision making, and a well designed mobile experience can support that. This upgrade lays the groundwork for a smarter and more seamless environment, and we will continue to refine every detail that helps traders act with confidence in real time.

The relaunch of the BitMEX Mobile app marks the first step in a broader series of product improvements that will roll out over the coming months. BitMEX will continue to focus on enhancing execution, simplifying complexity, and expanding access to advanced trading tools for users worldwide. More details on the new changes can be found here .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs with low latency, deep crypto native and especially BTC liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade with confidence that their funds are secure and that they have access to the products and tools required to be profitable.

BitMEX was also among the first exchanges to publish on chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week, providing assurance that customer funds are safely stored and segregated.

For more information, users can visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com and follow Discord , Telegram and Twitter . For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com .

