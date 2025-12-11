Ready-mix Concrete Market Size is Poised to Reach USD 1824.29 Billion by 2033 Owing to the Rapid Urbanization Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Ready-mix Concrete Market size is estimated at USD 989.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1824.29 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.06% from 2026-2033. The market for ready-mix concrete is expanding as a result of increased infrastructure, urbanization, and the need for long-lasting, premium building materials. Market adoption is being accelerated by government investments in housing, transportation, and industrial developments.

The U.S. Ready-mix Concrete Market size is estimated at USD 0.95 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.64% from 2026-2033. The U.S. Ready-mix Concrete Market is growing due to rising infrastructure investments, urban redevelopment projects, and demand for sustainable, high-performance building materials.





Request Detailed Insights with the Sample Report of Ready-mix Concrete Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8752

Rising Urbanization and Infrastructure Expansion Globally is Propelling Market Expansion Globally

The demand for ready-mix concrete is rising dramatically due to global infrastructure developments and rapid urbanization. Roads, bridges, airports, and high-rise structures are examples of the residential, commercial, and transportation infrastructure in which governments and the private sector are making significant investments. When compared to on-site concrete mixing, RMC offers uniformity, superior quality, and shorter construction times. It is highly favored due to its benefits in sustainability, consistency, and labor efficiency.

However, the ready-mix concrete market is restrained by volatility in raw material prices, including cement, sand, and aggregates. Global supply chain disruptions, inflation, and regional shortages increase production costs for concrete manufacturers.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Ready-mix Concrete Market Report

CEMEX SAB de CV

Heidelberg Materials

Holcim Group

CRH plc

Vulcan Materials Company

Martin Marietta Materials

Argos USA LLC

Buzzi SpA

GCC (Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua)

Thomas Concrete Group

Ozinga

Lehigh Hanson

Sika AG

SRM Concrete

Robertson’s Ready Mix

Baker Concrete Construction

Kent Companies

Oldcastle Infrastructure

Premix Concrete SA

Adbri Limited

Ready-mix Concrete Market Segmentation Analysis

By Mixer Type

Barrel Truck/In-transit Mixers dominated with ~73% share in 2025 due to their widespread use, reliability in transporting concrete over long distances, and ability to maintain mix quality. Volumetric Mixers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 as they allow on-site mixing, customization of concrete ratios, and reduced waste.

By Type

Transit Mix segment dominated with ~45% market share in 2025 owing to its ready-to-use formulation, uniform quality, and suitability for large residential and commercial projects. Shrink Mix segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 due to rising demand for pre-batched, portable, and easy-to-use concrete solutions.

By Application

Residential segment dominated the market with ~40% share in 2025 due to growing housing demand, urbanization, and large-scale residential construction projects. Infrastructure segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 due to increased investments in roads, bridges, airports, and urban development.

By Production Method

Off-site Production segment dominated with ~63% market share in 2025 due to centralized manufacturing, consistent quality control, and efficient batching processes. The segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 as increasing adoption of prefabricated and modular construction, demand for faster project completion, and focus on reducing material waste drive higher reliance on off-site concrete production.

On the Basis of Region, Asia Pacific Region Leads the Market in 2025; Middle East & Africa is Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Asia Pacific dominated the Ready-mix Concrete Market with the highest revenue share of about 68% in 2025 due to rapid urbanization, large-scale residential and commercial construction, and strong infrastructure development. High population growth, government investment in smart cities, and the expansion of industrial zones drive massive demand for ready-mix concrete.

The Middle East & Africa segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 11.27% from 2026-2033 due to increasing infrastructure investments, urbanization, and large-scale government construction projects.

For a Custom Market Outlook Discussion with Our Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/8752

Ready-mix Concrete Market Recent Developments

2025: CRH plc acquired Eco Material Technologies for USD 2.1 billion, strengthening its North American presence with near-zero carbon cement and supplementary cementitious materials.

2025: Adbri Limited acquired Premix Concrete SA, including its ready-mix concrete business and quarries, expanding its footprint in South Australia; acquisition under review by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

PRODUCT & MIX COMPOSITION BENCHMARKS – helps you understand material performance trends by tracking the distribution of high-strength, lightweight, self-compacting and fiber-reinforced concrete, along with adoption of SCMs (fly ash, slag, silica fume) that improve durability and sustainability.

– helps you understand material performance trends by tracking the distribution of high-strength, lightweight, self-compacting and fiber-reinforced concrete, along with adoption of SCMs (fly ash, slag, silica fume) that improve durability and sustainability. PLANT CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify production efficiency by analyzing average utilization levels of ready-mix plants, in-house vs. contract manufacturing practices, batch accuracy, waste reduction, and downtime metrics across regions.

– helps you identify production efficiency by analyzing average utilization levels of ready-mix plants, in-house vs. contract manufacturing practices, batch accuracy, waste reduction, and downtime metrics across regions. LOGISTICS PERFORMANCE INDEX – helps you evaluate operational reliability through metrics such as average delivery time per km, proportion of transit mixer vs. mobile batching unit deliveries, on-time performance, and typical volume delivered per trip.

– helps you evaluate operational reliability through metrics such as average delivery time per km, proportion of transit mixer vs. mobile batching unit deliveries, on-time performance, and typical volume delivered per trip. PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you assess market competitiveness by comparing average price per m³ across concrete types and regions, seasonal fluctuations, and cost differences between standard and high-performance concrete.

– helps you assess market competitiveness by comparing average price per m³ across concrete types and regions, seasonal fluctuations, and cost differences between standard and high-performance concrete. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify risks tied to raw materials (cement, aggregates, admixtures), transportation constraints, and regional construction demand cycles affecting ready-mix availability and consistency.

– helps you identify risks tied to raw materials (cement, aggregates, admixtures), transportation constraints, and regional construction demand cycles affecting ready-mix availability and consistency. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE IN MATERIALS & OPERATIONS – helps you uncover innovation opportunities through insights on adoption of admixtures, advanced mix designs, mobile batching technologies, and digital control systems for higher production accuracy.

Ready-mix Concrete Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 989.5 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 1824.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.06% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Transit Mix, Central Mix, Shrink Mix)

• By Application (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure)

• By Production Method (Off-site Production, On-site Production)

• By Mixer Type (Barrel Truck/In-transit Mixers, Volumetric Mixers) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Purchase Single User PDF of Ready-mix Concrete Market Intelligence Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8752

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.