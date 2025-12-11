RentStac Announces Presale Milestone Surpassing $1.5 Million Amid Growing Interest in Real Estate Tokenization

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentStac (RNS) , a platform specializing in the tokenization of real-world assets, today announced that its ongoing presale phase has successfully surpassed $1.5 million in early commitments. This financial milestone coincides with the company’s recent release of its technical Demo 1.0, signaling progress in its mission to develop a blockchain-based infrastructure for fractional real estate ownership.

The achievement of this funding target marks a significant step in the company's roadmap. The capital raised is designated for the continued development of the RentStac platform ecosystem, which utilizes Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to anchor digital tokens to tangible property assets. The company aims to leverage this funding to expand its engineering team, refine its smart contract protocols, and prepare for subsequent phases of platform testing.

RentStac’s model focuses on bridging the traditional real estate market with decentralized finance technology. By converting property ownership into digital tokens, the platform seeks to lower barriers to entry for participants interested in rental income streams. The $1.5 million milestone reflects steady engagement from early participants who are tracking the development of compliant, asset-backed digital structures.

Alongside the funding announcement, RentStac continues to gather data from its Demo 1.0 release. This technical preview allows users to explore the interface and underlying logic of the platform without financial commitment. Feedback from this initial demonstration phase is being used to optimize user experience and ensure the final product meets the rigorous standards required for managing legal ownership rights on the blockchain.

The company is also moving forward with comprehensive security audits of its smart contracts. RentStac has engaged third-party firms to verify the integrity of its code, emphasizing transparency and security as foundational pillars of its operational strategy. These audits are a prerequisite for the platform’s planned full public launch, ensuring that the distribution of rental yields and management of asset ownership are executed with precision and reliability.

RentStac remains focused on its objective to democratize access to real estate investment. By enabling fractional ownership, the platform provides a mechanism for portfolio diversification that was previously inaccessible to many market participants due to high capital requirements and administrative complexity.

About RentStac