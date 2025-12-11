Cemtrex Highlights Profitability Focus, Strategic Transformation, and Progress Toward Portfolio Expansion

Hauppauge, NY, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) (“Cemtrex” or the “Company”), a diversified technology company operating in security and industrial markets, today provided a corporate update as it continues a multi-year transformation focused on expanding operating income, improving margins, and building a more scalable enterprise.

Advancing Toward Closing of Invocon Acquisition

The Company is in the final stages of closing its previously announced acquisition of a Texas-based aerospace and defense engineering firm with long-standing customer relationships and proven profitability. This acquisition is expected to expand Cemtrex’s technology capabilities and be accretive to operating income beginning in fiscal 2026. Closing remains subject to customary conditions.

Disciplined Approach to Acquisitions; New Industrial Services LOI Signed

Earlier this year, Cemtrex entered into a letter of intent to acquire a robotics integration firm. After reviewing updated financials and forward visibility, the Company decided not to proceed, reinforcing its focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation.

Cemtrex has since signed a new LOI to acquire a Tennessee-based industrial services business, which would extend the geographic footprint of its Advanced Industrial Services (“AIS”) segment. The business operates in attractive end markets and, if completed, is expected to enhance AIS’s long-term earnings power. The transaction is subject to customary due diligence and execution of definitive agreements, with a targeted closing in first quarter of CY 2026. In addition to this opportunity, the Company is actively evaluating additional acquisitions that align with its disciplined framework and longer-term strategy to expand earnings scale.

Operational Update and Profitability Focus

Cemtrex continues to prioritize profitability across its operating segments:

AIS is maintaining solid performance with recurring and repeat customer activity. The Company is emphasizing higher-margin work and geographic expansion into markets with strong industrial and infrastructure demand.

Vicon has begun shipping units of its NEXT product line, with growing interest from integrators and end-users. The Company remains focused on driving efficiency, improving margins, and positioning Vicon for long-term transformation through its software and AI-enabled offerings.

Corporate cost structure continues to be managed with discipline as the Company works to expand operating income and support a scalable acquisition strategy.



CEO Commentary

“Our near-term priority is profitable growth and finishing the year as a stronger company than we started,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “We pivoted away from opportunities that didn’t meet our return thresholds and advanced those that strengthen our earnings base. Invocon is an important step in our transformation, and our new LOI in industrial services aligns directly with our strategy to build a larger and more profitable AIS platform.”

Govil continued: “As we look toward 2026, Cemtrex expects to continue pursuing additional acquisitions that expand our scale, recurring earnings power, and strategic capabilities. We are building a more resilient and higher-margin business, and we believe the foundation being laid today will drive meaningful long-term shareholder value.”

