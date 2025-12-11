Bionano Recaps Advances in Optical Genome Mapping Showcased at AMP 2025

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) participated in the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting, held November 11-15, 2025 in Boston, MA. Key presentations at the conference highlighted how optical genome mapping (OGM) can enhance the detection of structural variants (SVs) with greater clarity and sensitivity than traditional cytogenetic and molecular techniques. Through platform presentations and poster sessions, multiple researchers emphasized the expanding utility of OGM in inherited disease testing, reproductive disorders, hematological malignancies, and solid tumors.

Key Highlights from AMP 2025:

A total of thirteen studies, noted below, highlighted the increasing use of OGM and its capacity to detect novel and clinically relevant structural variants, either independently or complementary to other molecular and cytogenetic methods. When taken together, these results demonstrate OGM’s potential strength as a high-resolution, genome-wide technique for uncovering genetic mechanisms that drive complex diseases.

Researchers also presented data showing streamlined laboratory workflows and successful integration of OGM into existing cytogenetics and next-generation sequencing (NGS) pipelines, reinforcing its utility in both clinical and translational research settings.

Utility of Optical Genome Mapping in a Case of Recurrent Pregnancy Loss​ – Amira Othman, Queens University, Canada

Comprehensive Molecular Profiling of Pediatric Low-Grade Gliomas: A Multi-Omics Approach to Uncover Novel Targets – Madhumala Sadanandappa, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, US

Development of a Combined Protocol for Simultaneous Purification of DNA or RNA from FFPE Samples Using Bionano G2 FFPE DNA Kit and the Ionic System – Annick Lalonde, CHU de Quebec, Canada

Evaluating Recurrent Pregnancy Loss using Optical Genome Mapping integrated with gene-specific Structural Variant profiling​ – Debopriya Chakraborty, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center​, US

Establishing a Comprehensive Approach for WES-Negative Paediatric Population with Suspected Neurodevelopmental Disorder – Yeseul Kim, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Korea

Improved Algorithms for Optical Genome Mapping Workflows in Constitutional Disease and Oncology Applications – Andy Wing Chung Pang​, Bionano Genomics, US

OGM Complementarity with Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) to Improve Genomic Assessment in Multiple Myeloma ​– Sara Akhavanfard, Case Western Reserve University​, US

Optical Genome Mapping Enables Genome-wide Structural Variant Detection Using Fresh-Frozen Tissue​ – Shrivaprasad H. Sathyanarayana, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center-Dartmouth Health, US

Optical Genome Mapping Uncovers Variants in an Adult T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL) – Amanda Maxfield, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, US

Optical Genome Mapping Reveals Chromoanagenesis in Congenital Disorders –Gordana Raca, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, US

Optical Genome Mapping Unravels Cryptic Rearrangements in Acute Leukemias – Lina Shao, University of Michigan, US

Synopsis of Optical Genome Mapping Quality Benchmarks in 200 Cancer Samples – Kyle Tonseth, Dartmouth Health​, US

Validation of Optical Genome Mapping for Lymphoid Malignancies​ – Maged Zeineldin, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine​, US



The scientific program for the event is available at the AMP website linked here: https://amp25.amp.org/program/program-highlights/

“We believe the work presented at AMP demonstrates how OGM is reshaping the landscape of cytogenomics and molecular pathology. As we continue to innovate and expand our platform, we’re committed to enabling a future where comprehensive structural variant analysis is routine, efficient, and accessible to every lab,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and CEO of Bionano.

For more information on Bionano’s OGM solutions, visit www.bionano.com.

