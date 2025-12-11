Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Announces Evolution of its Business Model, Upcoming Investments in AI-Driven Data Centre and Telecoms Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing corporate transformation, Society Pass Inc. (Nasdaq: SOPA) (the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s (SEA) next generation e-commerce ecosystem, today announces the evolution of its business model to re-position itself as an acquirer and operator of AI-driven software and network infrastructure companies located in SEA, Europe and North America. The Company looks to invest in and acquire equity stakes in data centre and telecoms operators over the next few months to cement its market leadership in developing its next generation e-commerce ecosystem in SEA.

Raynauld Liang, CEO of the Company, comments, “The Company’s success in listing NusaTrip Incorporated into a stand-alone public company is testament of our ability to incubate and grow fast-growing companies into market leaders in the respective fields. We acquired NUTR for an acquisition consideration of under US$5 million in August 2022 and recently listed it on Nasdaq at a market capitalization of over US$70 million. We believe this recent success in creating value for our shareholders bode well for making significant investments in the Company’s next focus on the AI-driven ecosystem.”

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 3 interconnected verticals (digital media, travel, and lifestyle). Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

