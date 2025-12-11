PatchMD Launches New Dopamine Support Patch for Natural Mood and Focus Support

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introductory Pricing: $19.95 with 30% December Discount



PatchMD, the original pioneer in transdermal vitamin delivery with over 10 years of formulation expertise, today announced the launch of its Dopamine Support Patch, a doctor-formulated nutritional patch designed to naturally support mental clarity, motivation, and emotional balance through evidence-based dopamine precursors.



The Dopamine Support Patch represents PatchMD’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for natural cognitive and mood support solutions that bypass the limitations of traditional oral supplements.



The Science Behind Dopamine Support



Research shows that L-Tyrosine, the primary amino acid precursor to dopamine, can enhance catecholamine levels in the brain under demanding conditions, supporting cognitive performance and stress resilience. Studies demonstrate that tyrosine supplementation can counteract cognitive decrements induced by demanding situational conditions and help maintain working memory performance. ScienceDirect



The PatchMD Dopamine Support Patch features a synergistic blend of clinically-studied ingredients:

L-Tyrosine : The biochemical precursor necessary for dopamine synthesis in the body, undergoing conversion through tyrosine hydroxylase to L-DOPA, which is then converted to dopamine.

: The biochemical precursor necessary for dopamine synthesis in the body, undergoing conversion through tyrosine hydroxylase to L-DOPA, which is then converted to dopamine. 5-HTP : When properly balanced with L-Tyrosine, 5-HTP supports serotonin production while maintaining optimal dopamine levels, creating a comprehensive approach to mood regulation.

: When properly balanced with L-Tyrosine, 5-HTP supports serotonin production while maintaining optimal dopamine levels, creating a comprehensive approach to mood regulation. Lion’s Mane Mushroom : Contains bioactive compounds called hericenones and erinacines that promote nerve growth factor (NGF) and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), supporting neuronal health and cognitive function.

: Contains bioactive compounds called hericenones and erinacines that promote nerve growth factor (NGF) and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), supporting neuronal health and cognitive function. Supporting Nutrients: Vitamins B2, B3, B6, B9, and B12 to aid neurotransmitter synthesis, plus phosphatidylserine, phosphatidylcholine, L-Theanine, Lemon Balm, Ginseng, and Omega-3s (DHA & EPA) for comprehensive brain health support.

Transdermal Advantage: Superior to Oral Supplements



Unlike traditional oral dopamine support supplements, PatchMD’s transdermal delivery system offers distinct advantages backed by medical research:



Transdermal administration avoids first-pass metabolism in the liver, improving bioavailability compared to oral forms, while allowing prolonged release of nutrients and minimizing adverse effects due to lower peak concentrations. Transdermal delivery provides sustained therapeutic dosing at plasma levels with favorable pharmacological profiles, particularly beneficial for central nervous system-related nutrients.



“Many people seeking natural dopamine support face challenges with oral supplements, including digestive discomfort, inconsistent absorption, and the need to remember multiple daily doses,” said Earl Hailey, PatchMD’s Founder.. “Our transdermal patch delivers nutrients directly into the bloodstream through the skin, providing steady support for up to 8 hours while bypassing digestive interference entirely.”



PatchMD Quality Difference



As the original transdermal vitamin patch company with over a decade of formulation expertise, PatchMD distinguishes itself from newer market entrants through:

Doctor-Formulated : Comprehensive ingredient profiles based on clinical research

: Comprehensive ingredient profiles based on clinical research Highest Standards: : All patches are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities to pharmaceutical standards

: All patches are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities to pharmaceutical standards Honest Labeling : Complete transparency in ingredient quantities and formulations

: Complete transparency in ingredient quantities and formulations Medical-Grade Quality : Trusted by bariatric surgeons and medical professionals since 2013

: Trusted by bariatric surgeons and medical professionals since 2013 Comprehensive Formulas: Superior ingredient profiles compared to simplified competitor formulations

Special Launch Pricing



The Dopamine Support Patch is available now at an introductory price of $19.95 for a 30-day supply. Throughout December, customers can save an additional 30% on all purchases, making this the perfect time to experience PatchMD’s latest innovation in brain health support.



Subscription customers receive an automatic 40% discount on recurring orders, ensuring continuous support at the best value.



Safe, Non-Habit-Forming Support



The Dopamine Support Patch is non-drug, non-habit-forming, and suitable for daily use. Each patch provides natural nutritional support without the side effects associated with prescription medications. Simple application involves placing one patch on clean, dry skin and wearing for up to 8 hours.



As with all supplements, individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking prescribed medication, or managing medical conditions should consult their healthcare provider before use.



About PatchMD



Founded over 10 years ago, PatchMD is the original pioneer and leading innovator in transdermal vitamin patch technology. With formulations created by doctors, PatchMD has established itself as the trusted choice for medical professionals and patients seeking alternatives to traditional oral supplementation. All PatchMD products are manufactured under strict quality control standards and are designed to provide superior bioavailability through advanced transdermal delivery systems. PatchMD serves customers worldwide, with particular expertise in supporting bariatric patients and individuals with digestive challenges.



For more information or to order the Dopamine Support Patch, visit www.patchmd.com/dopamine-patch.html



https://thenewsfront.com/patchmd-launches-new-dopamine-support-patch-for-natural-mood-and-focus-support/