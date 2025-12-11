American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces CEO Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP”) (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V) today announced that the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Jonathan Korol, as Chief Executive Officer, to pursue other opportunities. Effective immediately, the Board has appointed co-founder, John O’Neill, as Chief Executive Officer.

“John O’Neill’s industry insight and history with AHIP as co-founder and CEO, uniquely position him to seamlessly step into this role. We look forward to having John leading the company moving forward” said Charles van der Lee, Chair of AHIP.

“I am honoured to step back in and lead AHIP at this important juncture,” said Mr. O’Neill. “Working closely with the Board, we will focus on driving value for our unitholders. AHIP is in a strong position to move forward into the future.”

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jonathan for his good work and steady leadership, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavours” said Mr. van der Lee.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton and IHG Hotels through license agreements. AHIP’s long-term objectives are to increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and value-adding capital expenditures, and to increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

