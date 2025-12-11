Pipefy Leverages Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Deliver its AI Agents to U.S. Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, a leading process management and AI platform and an Oracle partner, today announced the availability of its AI Agents for enterprises across the United States. Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) high-performance AI infrastructure and available through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Pipefy’s AI Agents empower companies to automate and orchestrate complex business processes with greater intelligence, security, and scalability.

Pipefy offers a secure, plug-and-play platform that allows enterprises of any size to deploy AI agents and digitize processes in a matter of hours. Pipefy leverages OCI’s AI infrastructure to deliver ready-to-use AI agents embedded in critical workflows for compliance, HR, finance, and operations, helping its clients achieve a faster return on investment and greater productivity gains. Initially available only for the Latin American market, the availability of Pipefy’s AI agents in the U.S. underscores Pipefy’s commitment to bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities to its U.S. customers that are seeking safer and more efficient AI transformations.

“Our AI agents run natively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, which enables us to deliver automation at a level of reliability and intelligence that global enterprises expect,” said André Agra, CFO & EVP of Partnerships & Alliances, Pipefy. “Leveraging OCI to deliver AI agents to our customers is not just about technology, it’s about redefining how businesses operate and bringing measurable results through AI-driven orchestration.”

Pipefy’s expanded availability of AI Agents comes on the heels of its Oracle ISV Partner Award win at Oracle AI World 2025, Oracle’s flagship annual event. The Oracle ISV Partner Award honors high-growth partners that exemplify cutting-edge use of Oracle technologies. Pipefy was recognized for its rapid growth and innovation in its AI agent-powered orchestration and automation platform.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a global Artificial Intelligence platform that orchestrates autonomous AI Agents, transforming the way companies manage processes, optimize workflows and democratize access to advanced technology. Founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, and also based in San Francisco, Pipefy serves companies in more than 150 countries and has positioned itself as an expert in solutions that integrate artificial intelligence in an accessible and practical way.

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/ .

