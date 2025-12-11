Duke Robotics Advances Market Expansion Strategy for IC Drone Technology in Central Asia Following the Expansion of the Abraham Accords

The Company is working with business development professionals to support entry into these emerging markets, with strategic discussions already underway

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) ("Duke Robotics" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced robotics technology and autonomous drone solutions for the civilian and defense markets, today announced that it is actively advancing business development activities to expand commercialization of its Insulator Cleaning Drone (“IC Drone”) technology into Central Asian markets.

Recent diplomatic developments, including strengthening ties between Israel and several Central Asian nations under the expanding ‘Abraham Accords’ framework, are creating a more constructive environment for the introduction of Israeli technologies into new markets. Kazakhstan’s addition to the Abraham Accords in November 2025[1], alongside existing normalized relationships, is expected to support expanded trade and cooperation opportunities across the region.

Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics, commented, "We believe Central Asia represents a significant growth opportunity for our IC Drone technology and that the region's substantial electrical infrastructure and increasing focus on infrastructure modernization align well with our solution's value proposition. We are encouraged by the favorable conditions emerging as diplomatic ties strengthen and by the potential for expanded cooperation between Israel and countries in the region. Our engagement of dedicated business development professionals underscores our commitment to pursuing these opportunities systematically and professionally."

The Central Asian expansion initiative follows Duke Robotics' ongoing European growth strategy, including the Company's expansion into the Greek market as well as its existing operations in Israel, which have demonstrated the IC Drone’s commercial viability.

About Duke Robotics

Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) develops advanced stabilization and autonomous robotic drone systems for both civilian and defense markets. The Company’s Insulator Cleaning Drone (IC Drone) is a first-of-its-kind, drone-enabled system for cleaning and monitoring high-voltage electric utility insulators. Leveraging Duke’s technologies, the IC Drone provides a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective alternative method. In defense, through a collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems Land Ltd. (“Elbit”), the Bird of Prey weapons drone system is an agile, fully stabilized remote weapon system designed for non-line-of-sight and stand-off engagements, marketed by Elbit under the brand name Bird of Prey (formerly known as TIKAD). For additional Company information, please visit https://dukeroboticsys.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our market expansion initiatives in Central Asia, our engagement of business development professionals, anticipated capability demonstrations, expectations about the IC Drone’s suitability and value proposition, and the potential impact of diplomatic developments on our business opportunities. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of our technologies, the continued development and refinement of our technology, our ability to effectively collaborate with Elbit Systems, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with marketing activities in new markets, economic conditions that may affect defense spending and infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in various regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

