Edible Garden’s Award-Winning Kick. Sports Nutrition Now Available on Target.com

BELVIDERE, NJ, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that its award-winning Kick. Sports Nutrition product line is now available on Target.com, expanding the brand’s digital footprint and strengthening its rapidly growing omnichannel strategy.

Kick. Sports Nutrition, Edible Garden’s clean-label, performance-driven product line, features whey and plant-based proteins, pre- and post-workout formulations, and hydration-energy blends developed to support athletes and active consumers seeking better-for-you solutions. The availability of Kick. on Target.com significantly broadens national access to the brand and aligns with the Company’s strategy of meeting consumers where they already shop for health and wellness essentials.

Target, one of the nation’s largest and most respected retailers, serves millions of guests weekly across more than 1,900 stores and a high-traffic digital platform. Target.com offers a curated, convenient health and wellness shopping experience, making it an ideal destination for premium, clean-label, better-for-you nutrition products. As consumer demand for high-protein supplements continues to rise, driven in part by shifting dietary habits among users of popular GLP-1 weight-loss medications, Target has been actively expanding its protein and supplement offerings to meet evolving wellness trends. The addition of Kick. Sports Nutrition to Target’s online marketplace strengthens this initiative, enhancing visibility for the brand while engaging a growing audience seeking clean, functional, better-for-you, and great-tasting sports-nutrition products. We believe these milestones collectively position Kick. to become a leading brand in the rapidly growing sports nutrition category.

“We are excited to bring Kick. Sports Nutrition to Target.com, a trusted destination where consumers increasingly turn for health, wellness, and better-for-you products,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This expansion reflects our commitment to meeting consumers wherever they shop, whether in-store or online, and strengthens our omnichannel strategy as we continue to scale the Kick. brand. Kick. has already generated strong momentum through recent distribution gains, including availability at a major Midwest big-box retailer, a successful launch on Amazon in partnership with Pirawna, our exclusive e-commerce partner, and an international rollout at PriceSmart warehouse clubs. Adding Target.com builds on that momentum and reflects the accelerating demand for clean-label, functional sports nutrition products. We believe these milestones collectively position Kick. to become a leading brand in the rapidly growing sports nutrition category.”

For Kick. Sports Nutrition at Target.com click here.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

