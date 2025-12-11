Profusa to Present US-Study Clinical Data at Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) 2026

Study conducted at US sites evaluates LumeeTM in peripheral artery disease (PAD) patients

BERKELEY, Calif, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering a next-generation technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, announces the acceptance of their abstract at the upcoming Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) 2026, being held January 27-30, 2026, in Leipzig, Germany. The presentation will discuss additional insights into tissue oxygen monitoring of PAD patients from Profusa’s US-based pilot clinical study on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026, 9:45am CET at the Trade Fair Leipzig, Hall 2.

“Our proprietary Lumee oxygen tissue monitoring technology enables continuous, real-time measurement of tissue oxygen directly within the body, intended for use both in the clinic and at home,” said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa’s Chairman and CEO. “With positive feedback from our U.S.-based clinical study evaluating our pioneering Lumee technology with tcpO 2 , we look forward to sharing additional clinical results and continued discussion with providers and researchers at this preeminent European conference.”

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

