Digital Brands Group and The Grove Collective, the Official NIL Program for the University of Mississippi, Announce Exclusive Apparel Private Label Manufacturing Agreement

Austin, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (Ticker: [NASDAQ:DBGI] a publicly traded company specializing in eCommerce and Fashion today announced it has entered into an Exclusive Private Label Manufacturing Agreement with The Grove Collective for a three-year period.

The Grove Collective is the official University of Mississippi name, image, and likeness (“NIL”) program established to cultivate and harness NIL opportunities for University of Mississippi student-athletes, including acting as the NIL marketing agent for student-athletes attending the University of Mississippi.

The first capsule collection, which will be the playoff capsule collection, will launch December 19th online followed by a game day activation at Ole Miss on the 20th for the playoff game. Additionally, new product capsule collections are scheduled to be released January, February and March, including products in Ole Miss Powder Blue and Rebel Red.

Every purchase supports female student athletes at the University of Mississippi through a contribution to The Grove Collective’s NIL fund. AVO and The Grove Collective are committed to generate future NIL market driven opportunities for female student-athletes, which is one of the first NIL initiatives directed specifically to female student-athletes.

“We are excited to launch this private label program with The Grove Collective. This is one of several meaningful announcements from product launches to partnerships coming over the next few months. We believe that we have positioned ourselves as the Warby Parker of collegiate apparel. Given the significant month over month revenue growth that we have experienced for several months in a row, we believe that we have created a compelling and unique customer value proposition, which will scale quickly,” said Hil Davis the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

“We believe this partnership with AVO and Digital Brands Group will continue to elevate and activate our student athletes with one of the most passionate fanbases in college sports. DBGI’s innovative approach using a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model focused on the collegiate apparel market will continue to solidify The Grove Collective, and The University of Mississippi with our commitment to creativity and effectiveness in college athletics,’ stated Walker Jones the Executive Director of The Grove Collective.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co

https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co



Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG’s plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG’s operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG’s customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG’s response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG’s ability to implement its business strategy; DBG’s ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG’s and its vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG’s facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG’s ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG’s manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG’s suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG’s ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG’s management; DBG’s ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG’s ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG’s financial results is included from time to time in DBG’s public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.