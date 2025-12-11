CardCash Reports Strong November Growth Driven by Black Friday Demand Surge

Top-line volume increases nearly 19% YoY as customer acquisition rises and margins expand

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced notable year-over-year growth for CardCash.com for November 2025, fueled by strong Black Friday demand, increased customer activity, and improved margin performance.

CardCash reported an 18.8% year-over-year increase in Total Face Value of gift cards, rising to $16.47 million, with Total Paid Amount also growing 18.9% year-over-year. Customer activity accelerated meaningfully, with Total Customers increasing 9.4% compared to November 2024.

CardCash achieved improved profitability across key categories. Gross Profit increased 8.0% year-over-year, supported by a substantial rise in Gross Margin from 13.16% to 18.59%, a 41% improvement.

“CardCash delivered a strong performance in November, particularly during the Black Friday period,” said Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc. “Our customer base grew, margins strengthened, and we moved fresher inventory with greater efficiency. These results underscore the strength of our marketplace model and the value we deliver to consumers seeking everyday savings.”

November 2025 Performance Highlights

Total Affiliate Sales: up 49% , reflecting strong partner performance

up , reflecting strong partner performance Inventory efficiency: Max Card Age declined 45% , signaling improved inventory turnover

Max Card Age declined , signaling improved inventory turnover Operational enhancement: Shipping costs declined 7.4% year-over-year





With overall marketplace volume rising and consumers increasingly turning to discounted gift cards during peak season shopping, CardCash’s November performance reflects ongoing momentum ahead of the broader holiday cycle.

“As consumers continue to navigate inflationary pressures, CardCash remains committed to offering smart, immediate savings,” added Thakker “This year’s Black Friday results reaffirm our position as a trusted value destination and highlight the increasing mainstream adoption of discounted gift cards as a savings tool.”

For more information, visit www.cardcash.com or www.giftifyinc.com .

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales from over 1,100 retailers. Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Takeout7 is a restaurant technology company offering comprehensive online ordering solutions and AI-powered digital marketing services.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com, www.cardcash.com, www.restaurant.com, and www.takeout7.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts: IR@giftifyinc.com