2025 Holiday Gift Guide: Bob and Brad Announce Up to 42% Off Best-Selling Wellness Devices

WINONA, Minn., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob and Brad, the physical therapist-founded wellness brand trusted by over 5 million people worldwide, today announced its exclusive Holiday Gift Week Deals. Available on Amazon, the event features discounts of up to 42% on the brand's top-rated recovery tools.

Running through December 21, 2025, these limited-time promotions offer the year’s lowest prices on Bob and Brad’s massage guns, eye massagers, and heated recovery devices—perfect for last-minute holiday shopping.

“With holiday stress at its peak, we want to help families give the gift of real relief,” said the co-founder, Brad Heineck. “Our products are designed with clinical expertise to improve mobility, reduce pain, and support better sleep. They aren't just gadgets; they are an investment in the health of your loved ones.”





Featured Holiday Deals

For the Frequent Traveler: Q2 Pro Mini Massage Gun

Deal: $69.34 (23% OFF)

$69.34 (23% OFF) Amazon’s best-selling pocket-sized massage gun. Features advanced Heat+Cold therapy technology, making it the ultimate on-the-go recovery companion.

For the Fitness Enthusiast: C2 Pro Massage Gun

Deal: $84.96 (35% OFF)

$84.96 (35% OFF) A compact yet powerful percussion device featuring both heat and cold therapy heads for precise, targeted muscle recovery after workouts.

For Deep Tissue Relief: D6 Pro Plus Massage Gun

Deal: $199.99 (26% OFF)

$199.99 (26% OFF) Engineered for performance. As one of the most powerful massage guns on the market, it delivers professional-grade amplitude and heated therapy for deep tissue treatment.

For Better Sleep: EyeOasis 2 Massager

Deal: $49.97 (33% OFF)

$49.97 (33% OFF) Good Housekeeping Sleep Award Winner. A top-rated eye massager designed to ease eye strain and migraines while promoting deeper, more restorative sleep.

For Back Pain Relief: EZBack Massager

Deal: $55.86 (30% OFF)

$55.86 (30% OFF) An ergonomic, curve-shaped back massager designed to deliver effortless deep-kneading relief from the comfort of home.

For Total Relaxation: Foot Massager

Deal: $129.19 (24% OFF)

$129.19 (24% OFF) Provides a full-coverage, spa-like experience with deep kneading, compression, and heat. Includes a remote control for ease of use.

For Hardworking Hands: HandSpa Pro Massager

Deal: $69.98 (22% OFF)

$69.98 (22% OFF) A high-performance hand massager featuring 8-zone finger division and rapid heating to soothe arthritis, carpal tunnel, and general fatigue.



Availability

Holiday Gift Week deals are available for a limited time exclusively on Amazon. Explore all deals here.

About Bob and Brad



Bob and Brad are licensed physical therapists with over 60 years of combined experience and more than 5 million YouTube subscribers. For over a decade, they’ve empowered millions worldwide to manage pain, recover smarter, and move better — combining clinical knowledge with approachable, effective recovery tools that bring real relief into everyday life.

(Company)：B&B Innovation LLC

(Contact Person)：Ava Carter

(Email)：marketing@bobandbrad.com

(Address): 3310 S Fairview St, Santa Ana, CA 92704

(Website)：www.bobandbrad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9103cc92-c85a-470b-bafb-b86e42c99d6f