Nephros Launches the Nephros Water Institute to Lead National Water Safety Education

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leader in point-of-use water filtration, today announced the launch of the Nephros Water Institute, a dedicated education initiative established to formalize the company’s leadership in industry education.

In 2025, Nephros accelerated its national education efforts under the direction of Brianne McGuire, Director of Business Development. Through high-engagement public webinars, national speaking engagements, and tailored trainings with healthcare systems and consulting partners, Nephros directly reached nearly 1,000 professionals. The regulatory and risk-based educational programming addressed critical blind spots in water safety including ASHRAE 514 compliance, AAMI ST108 sterility standards, and emergency preparedness for compromised water events. These efforts contributed to a marked uptick in inbound requests, OEM inquiries, and programmatic filter adoption.

“Across every sector, we continue to see a fundamental gap in understanding of the risks inherent to potable water,” said Brianne McGuire. “The Nephros Water Institute is our answer to that challenge. By providing the practical education leaders need to ensure safety and readiness, while simultaneously deepening our customer relationships and building the foundation for our long-term growth."

With the formalization of the educational efforts under the Institute, Nephros is establishing a structured, evidence-based curriculum to empower stakeholders responsible for water safety, infection prevention, and regulatory readiness.

“Organizations need clarity, not complexity,” said Robert Banks, President and CEO of Nephros. “The Nephros Water Institute ensures that leaders across healthcare and related sectors have access to accurate, practical information to make safer decisions about their water systems. Our mission extends beyond selling filters; we view education as an essential component of our commitment to water safety and our responsibility to the industry.”

2026 and Beyond

Looking ahead to 2026, Nephros will expand its educational footprint with a full calendar of monthly webinars and product spotlights. Planned content includes:

Guidance on the reorganized Joint Commission accreditation standards

Considerations for worker safety at sinks and eyewash stations

Connecting ICRA and WICRA for water safety during construction

Water quality for pharmaceutical compounding

Federal expectations for potable water

Dialysis water purity

A full list of upcoming events is available on our Events & Speaking Engagements page

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading provider of filtration products to medical and commercial markets, offering a wide range of solutions that deliver superior filtration performance. With advanced hollow-fiber technology and effective commercial filter media, Nephros products help protect against waterborne contaminants, ensuring the highest level of water quality.

For more information about Nephros, visit nephros.com

