Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., (“Alexandria” or the "Company") (NYSE: ARE) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 27, 2025 and October 27, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Alexandria investors have until January 26, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On October 27, 2025, Alexandria reported below-expectation financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2025 and, in particular, cut its full-year 2025 funds from operations, or FFO, guidance. The Company attributed the setback to lower occupancy rates, slower leasing activity and, most notably, a real estate impairment charge of $323.9 million with $206 million attributed to its Long Island City property. On this news, Alexandria’s stock price fell $14.93 per share, or 19.17%, to close at $62.94 per share on October 28, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising