Canada Company Announces Leadership Transition

Canada Company: Many Ways to Serve, a non-partisan charity that proudly serves as an enduring bridge between the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the public, today announced a leadership transition as it continues to grow and prepares to mark its 20th anniversary.

Canada Company’s board of directors is proud to announce that effective January 2, 2026, Anthony Robb, MSM, CD, MBA, currently Director of Operations, will assume the expanded role of Managing Director, Canada Company.

In this role, he will be responsible for providing strategic leadership, overseeing operations, and fostering partnerships to advance programs that support military personnel and their families.

Anthony will report to Canada Company Founder and AGF Management Limited Executive Chairman Blake Goldring, as well as the Canada Company Board.

Before joining Canada Company, Anthony served as a combat engineer in the Canadian Army for nearly 24 years. Anthony’s military service, combined with his leadership qualities and academic background, make him a perfect fit in his new role.

“It’s an honour to serve Canada Company as its Managing Director”, said Robb. “I’m looking forward to advancing the mission and working with the talented team.”

As part of this transition, Marie Claire Ouellette will assume the role of Executive Director, Development and Engagement focusing on the expansion of Canada Company across Canada, establishing new partnerships with organizations that share Canada Company’s vision of supporting the Canadian Armed Forces. Marie-Claire has nine years of experience at Canada Company, where she most recently served as Executive Director.

“Canada Company extends its deepest thanks to Marie Claire for her leadership and dedication over the last nine years and we are delighted that she will continue to serve in her new role. This leadership transition is occurring as Canada Company approaches its 20th anniversary in 2026. With the right people, programs, and partnerships in place, we are well positioned to build on our legacy and continue supporting the men and women who serve, and their families, at a time when they need our support more than ever,” said Goldring.

Canada Company was founded on a simple idea: those who serve in uniform – and their families – deserve the full support of the citizens they protect. Service extends beyond the battlefield to boardrooms, classrooms, and communities, and through its network of leaders, Canada Company connects military personnel with opportunities, services, and recognition, guided by its three pillars: Education, Awareness, and Wellbeing. With this leadership transition, the organization is prepared to deepen partnerships, expand its reach, and continue supporting those who serve.

“I am proud to continue working with Anthony and Marie-Claire in their new roles, and I look forward to advancing the impact of Canada Company together,” added Goldring.

About CANADA COMPANY: Many Ways to Serve

Founded in 2006, at the height of the Afghanistan conflict, Canada Company is a steadfast supporter and advocate of the men and women in uniform and acts as an enduring bridge between the military and the Canadian public, building meaningful connections for increasing awareness and knowledge of the Canadian Armed Forces' (CAF) value and impact. Canada Company's mission is to support CAF members and their families through our expansive network of Canadian community and business leaders.

