Skilled Trades College Announces Multi-Year Partnership with DEWALT to Empower the Next Generation of Tradespeople

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skilled Trades College (STC) is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with DEWALT® , the world’s leading manufacturer of power tools, hand tools, and accessories designed for the toughest job sites. This collaboration establishes DEWALT as the official power tool partner of STC, enhancing hands-on training and career readiness for aspiring tradespeople across Canada.

Under this multi-year agreement, DEWALT will provide students at all STC campuses with access to professional-grade tools and equipment used by industry professionals every day. The partnership will also include bursary opportunities, product donations, and exclusive student initiatives aimed at reducing barriers for individuals entering the skilled trades.

“Our goal has always been to provide students with the most relevant and practical training experience possible,” said Mike Di Donato, Chief Operating Officer of Skilled Trades College. “Partnering with DEWALT ensures our students train with the best tools in the industry—building confidence, skill, and readiness for the workforce.”

“DEWALT is proud to support the next generation of skilled workers,” said Allan Hawes, General Manager of Stanley Black & Decker Canada. “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to empower trades education and invest in Canada’s future builders.”

In addition to product integration within STC’s pre-apprenticeship and technical programs, DEWALT will also be retooling and retrofitting all STC campuses with a full suite of their equipment, ensuring students train exclusively with industry-leading tools. Together, STC and DEWALT aim to strengthen Canada’s skilled trades workforce by combining world-class training with industry-leading tools.

This collaboration builds on STC’s ongoing commitment to elevating the trades industry through meaningful brand and talent partnerships. Over the past couple of years, STC has launched innovative initiatives with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre (GSP), UFC athletes Jasmine Jasudavicius and Michael Malott, and NBA star Scottie Barnes — alongside national brands like CIBC and RONA, to fund bursaries, expand access, and drive cultural relevance for the skilled trades.

The partnership will include campus branding, co-branded events, and social media campaigns to engage students and celebrate success stories from across the college network.

About Skilled Trades College of Canada

Founded in 2008, the Skilled Trades College of Canada (STC) is a registered career college under the Private Career College Act, 2005. STC has earned a reputation for excellence in construction training and is acknowledged as best in class for its industry-relevant programming. As the Canadian leader in training youth for the skilled trades, STC offers year-round, hands-on pre-apprenticeship programs in Electrical, Plumbing, Home Renovation, and HVAC. Training takes place across six campuses in the Greater Toronto Area, preparing students to be job-ready from day one — with expansion now underway into the U.S. market.

In addition to its programs, STC has built a track record of notable partnerships that expand opportunities for students, including collaborations with NBA star Scottie Barnes, UFC, CIBC, and more to fund life-changing scholarships. To learn more, visit skilledtradescollege.ca.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, has been driving the future of construction forward with tools and technologies made to power leaders on every jobsite. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is committed to providing tradespeople with tools and equipment that are designed, built and tested to deliver new levels of safety and productivity. For more information, visit www.dewalt.ca or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

