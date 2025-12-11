Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., (“Sprouts” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SFM) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between June 4, 2025 and October 29, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Spirit investors have until January 26, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/sprouts-farmers-market-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Sprouts’ growth potential for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in Sprouts’ customer base to remain resilient to macroeconomic pressures and that Sprouts would instead benefit from the perceived tailwinds from a more cautious consumer. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Sprouts’ growth potential; notably, that a more cautious consumer could result in significant slowdown in sales growth and the purported tailwinds would be unable to dampen the slowdown or would otherwise fail to manifest entirely. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing.

