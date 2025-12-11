RelationalAI Launches GenAI-powered Decision Intelligence System on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snowflake Ventures and AT&T Ventures have made a significant investment of $22.5 million in RelationalAI to scale the development of the company’s GenAI-native decision intelligence system and deepen integration with Snowflake Intelligence . The investment also accelerates delivery and distribution with Snowflake customers like AT&T.

“RelationalAI is pioneering decision intelligence for the enterprise and is one of our leading AI Native Applications on Snowflake,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. “Our partnership reflects strong go-to-market alignment and shared focus on continuing to drive customer adoption. Together, we empower enterprises to make smarter, faster, and more secure decisions natively on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, without requiring any data movement.”

Enterprises need AI that they can trust with business decisions, but today’s frontier models are blind to an enterprise’s inner workings. As a result, GenAI remains on the sidelines for day-to-day decision making. RelationalAI’s novel LLM training technology – specific and secured to an individual customer’s data – closes this gap. RelationalAI’s agents, using these specialized models, help customers optimize and automate decision making.

“We’re on the path to achieving reliable enterprise decision making at viable price points,” said Molham Aref, Founder and CEO of RelationalAI. “Our AI technology integrates inference-time compute, with reasoning applied to private enterprise data and semantics during the LLM training process, leading to recursive self-improvement in capabilities of LLMs. Decision intelligence represents a new frontier in how enterprises combine large language models with complex reasoning.”

This integration brings additional power to Snowflake Intelligence by enabling enterprises to reason directly on their private data on the Snowflake Data Cloud. The system introduces a new layer of intelligence that leverages efficient training and inference-time compute to deliver fast, explainable results without data movement or duplication.

RelationalAI creates a true decision engine for the enterprise by offering:

Enterprise LLM Training: RelationalAI training enables recursive self-improvement and enterprise-specific intelligence.

RelationalAI training enables recursive self-improvement and enterprise-specific intelligence. 80x Algorithmic Efficiency: Proprietary algorithmic breakthroughs compress model training time and cost by over 80x, combining agentic multi-step reasoning, novel Relational Knowledge Graphs, and neuro-symbolic compute for faster, data-efficient specialization.

Proprietary algorithmic breakthroughs compress model training time and cost by over 80x, combining agentic multi-step reasoning, novel Relational Knowledge Graphs, and neuro-symbolic compute for faster, data-efficient specialization. Enterprise-Grade Data Cloud Innovation: Runs natively inside the enterprise’s data cloud to ensure full control, security, compliance, and data ownership while redefining how LLMs learn from enterprise data and semantics.





"RelationalAI and AT&T have collaborated on several AI solutions over the years and most recently we have jointly topped two Generative AI leaderboards, Spider 2.0 and GSMA’s Open Telco LLM," said Andy Markus, Chief Data Officer at AT&T. "We are working closely to enhance this even further and expand deployment of the solution throughout AT&T to bring enterprise-grade AI grounded in AT&T's own data to our people, technology vendors, and customers. This investment is helping to continue driving efficiency and unlocking entirely new ways of running our business with the power of AI."

To learn more about RelationalAI, please visit: https://www.relational.ai/

About RelationalAI

RelationalAI brings enterprise decision intelligence natively into the AI Data Cloud. Most enterprise AI stops at the insights stage — summarize, retrieve, or generate — but does not help with decision making. RelationalAI bridges that gap with decision-grade reasoning inside Snowflake. Powered by semantic models, advanced reasoners, and frontier LLM training methodology, RelationalAI helps organizations build agents that understand business context and drive measurable ROI – all without moving data. Our goal: AI that can help run a company, not just chat about it. Learn more at relational.ai .