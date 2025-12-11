Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of StubHub Holdings, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises StubHub Holdings, Inc., (“StubHub” or the "Company") (NYSE: STUB) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities in connection with the Company’s September 2025 initial public offering StubHub investors have until January 23, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/StubHub-Holdings-Inc.

On or around September 17, 2025, StubHub conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 34,042,553 shares of Class A common stock priced at $23.50. Then, on September 13, 2025, StubHub reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Although StubHub reported revenue that exceeded consensus expectations, the Company declined to provide a forecast for the current quarter, prompting some analysts to downgrade StubHub or cut their price target. On this news, StubHub’s stock price fell $3.95 per share, or 20.99%, to close at $14.87 per share on November 14, 2025.

