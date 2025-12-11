Q2 Metals Announces Results of AGM and Year-End Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) (“Q2” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all matters brought before the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on December 9, 2025 (the “Meeting”) were approved. A total of 73,179,989 common shares of the company were represented at the Meeting, representing 38.62% of the Company's outstanding common shares as at the record date of October 24, 2025.

Year-End Webcast Presentation

Q2 Metals will host a live year-end webcast presentation on Thursday, December 18 at 08:00 AM PST (11:00 AM EST). Management will review the Company’s 2025 performance, highlight upcoming catalysts, and outline plans for 2026. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

To register for the virtual event, please click here.

ABOUT Q2 METALS CORP.

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the Cisco Lithium Project which is located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The known mineralized zone at Cisco is just 6.5 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, which leads to the railhead in the Town of Matagami, approximately 150 km to the south.

The Cisco Project has district-scale potential with an initial Exploration Target estimating a range of potential lithium mineralization of 215 to 329 million tonnes at a grade ranging from 1.0 to 1.38% Li 2 O, based only on the first 40 holes drilled. It is noted that the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate and define a Mineral Resource, as defined by NI 43-101. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource.

The 2025 Exploration Program is ongoing, prioritizing infill drilling towards an initial mineral resource estimate expected in Q1 2026. Expansion and exploration drilling continues at the main zone, which remains open at depth and along strike, as well as at high potential targets identified across the broader 41,253 hectare project area.

