Presenting Companies and Schedule Announced for the 2026 ICR Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today announced its preliminary list of presenting companies and the schedule for the 28th ICR Conference, one of the largest growth company investment conferences of the year.

The annual consumer conference will take place January 12-14, 2026 at the Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida. Publicly held companies will present on Monday, January 12th and Tuesday, January 13th, with private company presentations held on Wednesday, January 14th.

The ICR Conference brings together over 3,000 attendees, including the management teams of more than 250 public and private growth companies, institutional investors, analysts, private equity professionals, sponsoring investment banks and select media. The three-day event is filled with building connections, discussing industry trends and exchanging leadership strategies. The conference also features dynamic speakers, insightful panels centered around top-of-mind topics, an array of brand activations, exciting evening receptions and thousands of meetings with key stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to welcome an outstanding roster of innovative growth companies to the 2026 ICR Conference," said Tom Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of ICR. "Once again, we'll have the privilege of hosting exceptional management teams from both established public companies and emerging private enterprises who will share valuable insights into their sectors, market opportunities, and strategic initiatives for driving sustainable growth and creating long-term value in 2026 and beyond. We're looking forward to another exceptional conference in Orlando as we launch into the new year."

To view the schedule of presenting companies at the 2026 ICR Conference, please visit: 2026 ICR Conference Schedule

ICR previously announced that its initial sponsors in 2026 will include A.G.P. / Alliance Global Partners, Barclays, Baird, BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, BofA, BTIG, Canaccord, Citi, D.A. Davidson, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Deutsche Bank, DLA Piper, Evercore Group, Fitch Ratings, Goldman Sachs, Guggenheim Securities, Jefferies, JP Morgan Chase, KeyBanc, Kirkland & Ellis, Kroll, Latham & Watkins, Lazard Frères & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities, Morgan Stanley, MUFG Bank LTD, Nomura Securities International Inc., North Point Mergers & Acquisitions, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler, RBC, Raymond James, Ropes & Gray LLP, RSM US LLP, Santander, Sidoti, Societe Generale, Stephens Inc., Stifel Financial Corp., Sullivan & Cromwell, Telsey Advisory Group, TD Cowen (a division of TD Securities), TD Securities, The Benchmark Company (a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc.), The Elliott Group, Truist Securities, UBS, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, Wells Fargo and William Blair.

The event is by invitation only. To request an invitation to attend or present at the 2026 ICR Conference, please visit: ICR Conference 2026.

