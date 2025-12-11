Alcatraz Completes SOC 2 Audit, Reinforcing Privacy-First Approach to Access Control

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz , the leader in facial biometric authentication for physical access, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 examination as of November 7, 2025. The independent audit was conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations.

“Trust in biometric systems depends on strong data stewardship,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz. “At Alcatraz, we work with some of the world’s most sensitive data and environments, and it’s a responsibility that we take seriously. Our platform is purpose-built with privacy at its core so customers can deploy biometric access with confidence across their most critical environments. Privacy guides how every identity experience is designed, operated and secured.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

Alcatraz leverages AI-powered facial authentication technology to enable private, secure and seamless entry across highly sensitive environments. Its solution, the Rock X, is deployed across Fortune 100 campuses, AI data centers, financial institutions, stadiums and government facilities, where precision, compliance and trust matter most. The technology is designed with privacy at its core, incorporating opt-in enrollment, encrypted biometric templates and detailed audit reports to support compliance with major data protection frameworks, including the GDPR, CCPA, CPRA and BIPA.

“Congratulations to Alcatraz for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. “It's great to work with organizations like Alcatraz, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”

This attestation reinforces Alcatraz’s continued commitment to compliance and ensures customers with the confidence that required safeguards are in place to protect their data.

For more information on Alcatraz, visit: alcatraz.ai

About Alcatraz

Alcatraz transforms how people move through their secure spaces. Our AI-powered facial authentication technology makes access effortless, intelligent and personalized without compromising on security or privacy. Purpose-built for today’s enterprise, Alcatraz empowers employees to travel freely and safely through the workplace, while protecting high-security environments with enterprise-grade precision. As the pioneer of Facial Authentication-as-a-Service (FAaaS), our plug-and-play biometric solution safeguards the most sensitive environments in the world, including data centers powering the AI revolution, Fortune 100 campuses, financial institutions, R&D facilities, universities, stadiums and more. Headquartered in Cupertino, the company helps protect over four million employees (and counting) worldwide.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.