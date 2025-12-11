Explore Unparalleled Access to Myanmar's Banking and Financial Data

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myanmar Financial Services Monitor (Premium Subscription)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Myanmar Financial Services Monitor offers extensive insights and industry intelligence on Myanmar's financial sectors, including banking, insurance, capital markets, and mobile money. Tailored to aid companies and organizations in identifying business opportunities and forming strategic partnerships, this service serves as a pivotal tool in market research and tracking industry developments. Unique in its composition, this service is meticulously researched and disseminated by the Yangon-based research team.
Main Features of the Platform:
- News: Updated daily, the news segment forms the heart of the weekly Myanmar Financial Services Brief sent to subscribers. The content is curated through original research, interviews, and by reviewing various local and international sources.
- Companies: The database profiles local and international firms within Myanmar's financial sector, offering details on activities, management, and financials.
- Data: The resource library is rich with finance and banking data, reports, and other documents valuable to business readers.
Ideal for:
- Managers
- Analysts
- CEOs
- Researchers
- Agents
- Marketing Professionals
- Business Development Executives
Myanmar Financial Services Monitor Premium Subscription
The Premium Subscription grants comprehensive access to all aspects of the platform, including News updates, the extensive company database, and the Data and Resources library, along with the weekly Financial Services Monitor Brief.
Subscription Benefits:
- Daily Analysis: Comprehensive review and insights from both local and international news sources.
- Extensive Company Database: Coverage spans banking, insurance, capital markets, microfinance, regulatory bodies, and more.
- Rich Data and Resource Library: Encompasses banking, insurance, capital markets, microfinance, and legislative data.
- Company Tracker: Featuring over 150 in-depth profiles.
- Weekly Brief: 50 issues annually providing full updates on news, companies, and data.
Companies Featured
- A Bank
- Asia Green Development Bank (AGD Bank)
- Asia Yangon Bank
- AYA Bank
- Co-operative Bank (CB Bank)
- Construction Housing and Infrastructure Development Bank (CHIDB)
- First Private Bank
- Global Treasure Bank (GTB)
- Innwa Bank
- KBZ Bank
- Myanma Apex Bank (MAB)
- Myanmar Citizens Bank
- Myanmar Microfinance Bank
- Myanmar Oriental Bank (MOB)
- Myawaddy Bank
- Naypyitaw Sibin Bank
- Rural Development Bank
- Shwe Bank
- Small and Medium Industrial Development Bank (SMIDB)
- Tun Commercial Bank
- United Amara Bank (UAB)
- Yoma Bank
- Myanma Agricultural Development Bank (MADB)
- Myanma Economic Bank (MEB)
- Myanma Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB)
- Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank (MICB)
- Yadanabon Bank
- Yangon City Bank
- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ)
- Bangkok Bank
- Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG Bank)
- BIDV
- E.Sun Commercial Bank
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
- Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank)
- Mizuho Bank
- Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC Bank)
- Shinhan Bank
- State Bank of India
- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)
- United Overseas Bank (UOB)
- Aung Myint Moh Min Insurance
- Aung Thitsa Oo Insurance
- AYA Myanmar Insurance (AMI)
- Capital Life Insurance
- CB Insurance
- Excellent Fortune Insurance (EFI)
- First National Insurance (FNI)
- Global World Insurance
- Grand Guardian Insurance (GGI)
- IKBZ Insurance
- Myanma Insurance (MI)
- Pillar of Truth Insurance
- Young Insurance Global (YIG)
- Aegis Management Consultants & Insurance Agency
- AIA
- Dai-ichi Life Holdings
- Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT)
- Marsh
- Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance
- Muang Thai Life Assurance (MTL)
- New India Assurance
- Poe-ma Insurances
- Prudential Holdings
- Shin Kong Life Insurance
- Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
- Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance
- United Overseas Insurance (UOI)
- Willis Towers Watson
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfqdfr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.