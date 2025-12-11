"Sports Fan Analytics & Trends": Unlock Insights into Consumer Behavior Across 18 Sports

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Fan Analytics & Trends Study in the United States" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sports Fan Analytics & Trends offers unprecedented access to the most comprehensive online catalogue of sports marketing and business data. Since 2011, it has provided key measurements of consumer fan behavior and demographics, based on extensive nationwide surveys across 18 sport categories.
Fan Behavior and Analytics
Gain in-depth understanding of the ever-evolving sports fan landscape. This study delves into TV and online viewership, attendance, social media engagement, sponsorship influence indices, mobile consumption trends, brand preferences, fantasy sports involvement, logo apparel purchases, sports venues, and professional and college team rankings.
Study Highlights
- Extensive data on consumer fan behavior and demographics.
- Derived from nationwide consumer surveys across 18 sports, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, and more.
Key Report Features
- TV & Online Viewership
- Attendance
- Social Media Engagement
- Sponsorship Influence
- Mobile Device Consumption
- Consumer Brand Preferences
- Fantasy Sports
- Logo Apparel Purchasing
- Sports Venues
- Popular Team Rankings
- Comprehensive Demographics
Target Audience
- Advertising & Marketing Agencies
- Consulting Firms
- PR Firms
- Corporate Sponsors
- Sports Teams & Leagues
- Sports Media
- Financial Services
- Social Media Networks
- Digital Marketing Agencies
Survey Methodology
The consumer survey was conducted online in January 2024 with 6,666 respondents, representing U.S. consumers aged 13 or older. This study captures data across 68 categories including sports attendance, viewership, fantasy sports, eSports, social media usage, favorite teams, sports tourism, and demographic details. The data is weighted to mirror U.S. household demographics across geographic regions, income, household size, age, gender, race, and ethnicity, with population projections made for 282.5 million individuals aged 13 and up.
Data Reporting Structure
The report typically features four data rows:
Row 1: Number of Consumers (thousands)
Row 2: Vertical Percentage, representing relative consumer count versus total
Row 3: Horizontal Percentage, comparing segment consumer numbers
Row 4: Market Segment Index, illustrating segment versus total consumer percentage relationships
