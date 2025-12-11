"Sports Fan Analytics & Trends": Unlock Insights into Consumer Behavior Across 18 Sports

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Fan Analytics & Trends Study in the United States" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sports Fan Analytics & Trends offers unprecedented access to the most comprehensive online catalogue of sports marketing and business data. Since 2011, it has provided key measurements of consumer fan behavior and demographics, based on extensive nationwide surveys across 18 sport categories.

Fan Behavior and Analytics

Gain in-depth understanding of the ever-evolving sports fan landscape. This study delves into TV and online viewership, attendance, social media engagement, sponsorship influence indices, mobile consumption trends, brand preferences, fantasy sports involvement, logo apparel purchases, sports venues, and professional and college team rankings.

Study Highlights

Extensive data on consumer fan behavior and demographics.

Derived from nationwide consumer surveys across 18 sports, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, and more.

Key Report Features

TV & Online Viewership

Attendance

Social Media Engagement

Sponsorship Influence

Mobile Device Consumption

Consumer Brand Preferences

Fantasy Sports

Logo Apparel Purchasing

Sports Venues

Popular Team Rankings

Comprehensive Demographics

Target Audience

Advertising & Marketing Agencies

Consulting Firms

PR Firms

Corporate Sponsors

Sports Teams & Leagues

Sports Media

Financial Services

Social Media Networks

Digital Marketing Agencies

Survey Methodology

The consumer survey was conducted online in January 2024 with 6,666 respondents, representing U.S. consumers aged 13 or older. This study captures data across 68 categories including sports attendance, viewership, fantasy sports, eSports, social media usage, favorite teams, sports tourism, and demographic details. The data is weighted to mirror U.S. household demographics across geographic regions, income, household size, age, gender, race, and ethnicity, with population projections made for 282.5 million individuals aged 13 and up.

Data Reporting Structure

The report typically features four data rows:

Row 1: Number of Consumers (thousands)

Row 2: Vertical Percentage, representing relative consumer count versus total

Row 3: Horizontal Percentage, comparing segment consumer numbers

Row 4: Market Segment Index, illustrating segment versus total consumer percentage relationships



Companies Featured

Adidas

American Express

Amazon

American

Apple

AT&T

Bank of America

Bud Light

Chick-fil-A

Charles Schwab

Coca-Cola

Coors Light

Diet Coke

Doritos

Enterprise

Fidelity

Ford

Gatorade

GEICO

Hertz

Lays

MasterCard

McDonald's

Monster

Nike

Red Bull

Samsung

Southwest

State Farm

Toyota

Verizon

Vitamin Water

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bh4jw3

