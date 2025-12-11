New multi-emerging manager offering, Zenith Alpha Management, to back next generation of talent

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Alpha Management (‘Zenith’), a new multi-emerging manager offering, has been launched to back the next generation of investment manager talent. It has been created to offer investors diversified exposure to, and accelerate the growth of, the next generation of managers.

Zenith unites multiple complementary strategies in an investor-friendly offering designed to improve diversification, maximise performance, and only reward strong results. This is done on unique terms that strongly favour shareholders.

The vehicle is currently deployed across four strategies run by a high potential group of experienced portfolio managers, and intends to deploy capital in at least 6-8 core strategies once fully invested. Each manager in which Zenith invests has a distinctive approach coloured by the managers’ backgrounds but all managers use common infrastructure ensuring transparency and compliant operations. Zenith’s ultimate capacity is expected to be at least $500 million.

Theron de Ris, founder of Zenith, said: “Zenith came about by listening to our ecosystem. Investors and advisors asked for diversified exposure to our portfolio managers; and our portfolio managers asked for capital. Zenith’s purpose is thus two-fold, a) to deliver attractive performance to shareholders without typical multi-strategy fees and b) to accelerate talented up-and-coming managers seeking capital to grow.

“I am honoured to be joined by a such an experienced and impressive group of managers in this collective undertaking. We think our unique offering is a highly innovative variation of the traditional multi-manager model.”

