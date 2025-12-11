Minutes of the annual general meeting on 11 December 2025

At today’s annual general meeting, the following resolutions were approved in accordance with the agenda.

The general meeting took note of the Board of Director’s report and approved the company’s audited annual report for the financial year 2024/25.

The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2024/25.

Furthermore, the general meeting resolved to pay dividend of DKK 5 per DKK 20 share for 2024/25.

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year.



The board members Søren Mygind Eskildsen, Hans O. Damgaard, Søren B. Lauritsen, and Randi Toftlund Pedersen were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has constituted itself with Søren Mygind Eskildsen as Chair and Randi Toftlund Pedersen as Vice-Chair.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerskab was elected as the company’s auditor. The appointment covers both statutory financial reporting and assurance engagements related to sustainability reporting.

The Board of Directors retained its authorization to acquire own shares up to a total value of DKK 7.6 million, corresponding to 20% of the company’s share capital, at a price equal to the market price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of acquisition with a margin of +/- 10%. The authorization is valid for 5 years from the date of the general meeting.

The proposal from the Board regarding amendments to the company’s Articles of Association was also adopted.

