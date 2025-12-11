Diginex Appoints Lorenzo Romano as Deputy Chairman Amid Booming Sustainability RegTech Market Opportunity

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech and Data Management solutions, today announced the appointment of Lorenzo Romano as Deputy Chairman. This strategic elevation strengthens Diginex's governance and positions the Company to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global sustainability RegTech market, which is projected to grow from approximately $20 billion in 2025 to over $80 billion by 2032, driven by escalating ESG regulations and demand for advanced compliance technologies.

Mr. Romano joined Diginex earlier this year as Head of M&A and Strategic Development, where he has been instrumental in advancing the Company's acquisition strategy, identifying high-potential opportunities in the RegTech and data-intelligence sectors, and supporting the Company’s post-acquisition integration of Matter DK ApS. His leadership has already contributed to key initiatives, including the recent acquisition MOUs – Matter (https://www.thisismatter.com/) and Plan A (https://plana.earth/) – that align with Diginex's vision for innovation in ESG reporting, supply chain transparency, and AI-enabled compliance.

The appointment underscores the Board's confidence in Mr. Romano's expertise to help guide Diginex amid surging global demand for robust sustainability solutions. As regulatory frameworks like the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and emerging ESG mandates intensify worldwide, companies are increasingly turning to specialized RegTech platforms to manage complex reporting, risk assessment, and data integrity requirements efficiently.

With over two decades of experience in private banking, investment advisory, strategy, and corporate development, Mr. Romano most recently served as Head of Private Banking for Geneva at EFG Bank. Previously, he held senior roles at Syz Bank (part of Syz Group), including Head of Europe, Middle East, and Eastern Europe. He has advised influential HNWIs, family offices, and institutions on intricate transactions, governance structures, and sustainable value creation. His proven track record in leading international teams through transformative growth phases adds critical depth as Diginex expands its technology portfolio and pursues targeted acquisitions in the fast-evolving sustainability RegTech landscape.

In his expanded role as Deputy Chairman, Mr. Romano will enhance corporate governance and strategic planning, and continue driving the Company's M&A agenda. He will collaborate closely with senior management to align long-term objectives with operational execution, ensuring Diginex remains at the forefront of delivering verifiable, tech-driven solutions for ESG compliance and sustainable impact.

“Lorenzo's strategic insight and operational acumen have already proven invaluable, and his appointment as Deputy Chairman reflects our commitment to robust leadership as we accelerate growth and deliver greater value to stakeholders." said Miles Pelham, Chairman and Founder of Diginex. "Diginex is strategically poised to lead in the booming sustainability RegTech sector, where innovative tools are essential for navigating increasingly stringent global regulations."

Diginex continues to empower organizations worldwide with its award-winning platforms, including diginexESG for comprehensive reporting and diginexLUMEN for supply chain monitoring, leveraging AI, blockchain, and data analytics to drive transparency and regulatory adherence in an era of heightened sustainability scrutiny.

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs.

