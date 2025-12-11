Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market Set to Reach USD 1.43 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging markets, breakthrough technologies, and strategic M&A reshape competitive landscape

The global molecular cytogenetics market is projected to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2030 from USD 1.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030. The surge is attributed to rapidly increasing global cancer rates, growing genetic disorder prevalence, and the expanding adoption of advanced cytogenetic technologies in clinical pathology testing.

Why this matters now

As healthcare systems worldwide accelerate toward precision medicine, the ability to detect chromosomal abnormalities and genomic variations is becoming essential for oncology and genetic diagnostics. For hospital networks, research centers, pharmaceutical companies, and CROs, molecular cytogenetics is enabling faster treatment decisions, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined laboratory workflows.

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

What is driving growth?

The rising incidence of cancer and genetic disorders is significantly increasing demand for high-resolution cytogenetic testing solutions, enabling accurate diagnosis, prognosis, and personalized therapy planning.

What is slowing adoption?

High costs associated with advanced instruments and reagents continue to restrict accessibility for smaller laboratories and emerging regions, delaying large-scale deployment.

Where are the growth opportunities?

Untapped emerging markets across Asia Pacific and Latin America offer substantial expansion potential, fueled by increased healthcare investments, infrastructure development, and rising genomic testing awareness.

What challenges remain?

The industry is transitioning from traditional FISH methods to array-based techniques, requiring workflow upgrades, specialized training, and system integration — all of which may temporarily slow market adoption.

Market Landscape & Ecosystem Collaboration

The molecular cytogenetics value chain includes raw material suppliers such as New England Biolabs and Merck KGaA; product manufacturers including Thermo Fisher Scientific and Abbott; service providers such as Quest Diagnostics and Reliance Life Sciences; global regulatory agencies including the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency; and end users spanning pharmaceutical leaders like Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Collaboration across this ecosystem is essential for innovation, scalability, and validated clinical performance.

Segment Insights

By Product & Service

In 2024, kits & reagents dominated the market, driven by demand for standardized, ready-to-use solutions that ensure accuracy, reproducibility, and regulatory compliance.

By Technique

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH) led the market due to superior detection of genome-wide chromosomal abnormalities compared with legacy cytogenetic methods.

By Application

Cancer applications accounted for the largest market share in 2024, supported by the global shift toward precision oncology and targeted therapy selection.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is projected to post the highest CAGR through 2030, propelled by expanding precision medicine initiatives, growing diagnostic infrastructure, and an increasing patient population.

Competitive Landscape

The market is consolidated, with leading companies controlling 42–47% of total share.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. maintains a dominant position through an extensive portfolio across instruments, diagnostic kits, software platforms, and services. BioView (Israel) is emerging rapidly as an innovator in automated imaging and analysis solutions.

Prominent market participants include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Danaher, Roche, Revvity, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, PacBio, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bio-Techne, GeneDx, Insight Molecular Diagnostics, BioView, Applied Spectral Imaging, CytoTest, KromaTiD, Biomodal, and BioCare Medical.

Strategic Developments & Technology Milestones

Leica Biosystems launched the Aperio FL digital system, a fluorescent digital pathology platform supporting WSI brightfield, fluorescent, and FISH workflows.

Roche received FDA 510(k) clearance for the VENTANA Kappa and Lambda Dual ISH mRNA Probe Cocktail, enabling precise evaluation of B-cell lymphoma.

Agilent Technologies secured European IVDR Class C certification for the GenetiSure Dx Postnatal Assay, supporting high-resolution postnatal genetic diagnostics.

Agilent partnered with Incyte Corporation to co-develop oncology and hematology companion diagnostics.

February 2025 — Roche introduced Sequencing by Expansion (SBX), delivering ultra-rapid, high-throughput genomic profiling.

January 2025 — Roche acquired Poseida Therapeutics for USD 1.5 billion, expanding capabilities in allogeneic CAR-T therapies and advanced oncology solutions.

Leadership Spotlight

Roche dominates through scale, regulatory expertise, and wide adoption in cancer diagnostics and prenatal testing.

Danaher advances workflow efficiency through acquisitions and innovations in high-throughput platforms.

Agilent strengthens global reach through precision-driven platforms and strategic collaborations.

Abbott enhances cytogenetics integration with automated analyzers and reproducible diagnostics.

