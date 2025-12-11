TailorCare Releases 2025 Year-End Results Showing Significant MSK Improvements and Lower Costs

Nashville, TN, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TailorCare, a leading provider of value-based specialty musculoskeletal (MSK) care solutions accessible to more than 2.5 million eligible Medicare Advantage (MA) and commercial members, today released its 2025 Year-End Review highlighting continued improvements in MSK outcomes, patient experience, and total cost of care. This comes at a time when joint, back, and muscle pain affects 50% of U.S. adults and drives more than $420 billion in annual healthcare spending.

2025 Momentum and Expansion

TailorCare strengthened its national footprint and expanded access to earlier, personalized MSK navigation through key initiatives:

Integrated RecoveryOne, adding virtual physical therapy (PT) and digital MSK recovery tools.

Expanded Humana MA partnerships into Dallas and Denver.

Acquired computer vision technology Stabl to enhance MSK recovery at home.

Formed AI Advisory Board to advance Value-Based Care innovation.

Delivered navigation and virtual PT solutions across all 50 states.



TailorCare also completed roughly 12,000 PT-led structured evaluations this year, ensuring consistent, clinically rigorous guidance at scale.

Improved Outcomes for MSK Patients

TailorCare’s personalized, conservative-first model continues to deliver strong results across diverse patient populations:

90% improved in pain or function

87% adhered to evidence-based conservative care

77% fewer surgical prior authorization denials

4.7/5.0 average patient rating



TailorCare’s investments of AI and data science, coupled with its proprietary datasets, have enabled the identification of up to 87% of high-priority MSK members at risk of avoidable surgery months in advance, resulting in earlier intervention for more optimal outcomes.

Lower Costs and Reduced Surgical Burden

TailorCare helped reduce unnecessary care and overall MSK spending:

40% lower medical costs for PT-adherent MA members

14% reduction in out-of-pocket surgical expenses

70% reduction in skilled nursing facility admissions

Meaningful declines across several high-cost surgical categories

A More Personal MSK Experience

Cheryl, 66, loved her daily walks until hip pain made even simple movement difficult. After being told surgery was her only option, she turned to TailorCare. A Clinical Navigator helped her understand her condition, schedule PT, and stay supported through recovery. Within weeks, Cheryl returned to her daily activities and felt stronger mentally and physically.

“I feel 100% better than I did a year ago today,” said Cheryl.

“Patients aren’t looking for more procedures, they’re looking for relief,” said Rachel Winokur, founder and CEO of TailorCare. “Cheryl’s story shows how early engagement and personalized PT-led support create safer, more effective paths to feeling better. We’re looking forward to serving even more Humana MA members like Cheryl in Georgia and Texas.”

Link to Patient Story

Looking Ahead

In 2026, TailorCare will build on the momentum highlighted in its 2024–2025 Impact Report to expand full-risk MSK programs into new states and health plan partnerships. Central to this growth is the company's proprietary predictive modeling and AI-driven automation, which enhance clinical precision and the personalization of the patient care journey. With these technologies, TailorCare will continue to improve its program capabilities to engage patients earlier, deliver better clinical outcomes, and reduce avoidable MSK spend, ensuring more patients receive the right care at the right time.



Link to 2024-2025 Impact Report

About TailorCare

TailorCare is a leading provider of specialty value-based care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes for joint, back, and muscle conditions. We take a deeply personal, data-driven approach by carefully assessing patients’ symptoms, health history, preferences, and goals for musculoskeletal health improvement. Utilizing predictive data analytics and AI paired with proprietary datasets and the latest evidence-based guidelines, we guide patients in navigating the most effective treatment pathways every step of the way. Learn more at www.tailorcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @TailorCare.