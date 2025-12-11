Camfil Releases New Resource on Selecting the Best Air Filters for Commercial and Public Buildings in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary

Toronto, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in premium air filtration solutions, has published a comprehensive guide to help facility managers, HVAC professionals, and building owners across Canada select the right air filters for their commercial properties.

Read the full guide here: How to Select the Best Air Filter for Your Building

The guide covers the key considerations for choosing a commercial air filter, including:

Types of commercial air filters, including pleated filters, pocket and bag filters, box filters, HEPA and ULPA filters, and molecular filters

Energy efficiency factors and how filter selection impacts HVAC operating costs

MERV ratings explained

Matching efficiency levels to building requirements

Commercial indoor air quality considerations for offices, hospitals, schools, and commercial facilities

Maintenance and lifecycle cost considerations to reduce labour and disposal expenses

Sustainability benefits of premium air filtration systems

"Selecting the right air filter is critical for building performance, energy savings, and occupant health," said Phillip Ilijevski, an air filtration specialist at Camfil Canada. "This resource helps property managers in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and other Canadian cities make informed decisions on air filtration choices affecting operational costs for buildings."

Camfil locations across Canada offer complimentary site surveys to help facilities optimize their air quality. Building managers looking to reduce energy costs, improve indoor air quality, or meet regulatory requirements can request a consultation through the Camfil website.

For more information or to schedule a site survey, visit camfil.com/en-ca or contact your local Camfil representative.

About Camfil Canada Clean Air Solutions



Camfil Canada Air Filters

For more than 60 years, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that enhance worker and equipment productivity, reduce energy consumption, and benefit both human health and the environment.

###

Media Contact:

Phillip Ilijevski

Camfil Canada Inc.

Phone: 437-929-1161

Website: cleanair.camfil.ca

Attachment