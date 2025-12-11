Record Margins Drive Drilling Boom as Gold Miners Expand Resources

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityInsider.com News Commentary — With gold above $4,200 and all-in costs around $1,600, record margins are fueling aggressive drilling[1] as producers rapidly expand programs to extend mine life and unlock scale at depth, benefiting Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), TRX Gold Corporation (TSX: TRX) (NYSE-American: TRX), Monument Mining Limited (TSXV: MMY) (OTCPK: MMTMF), OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF), and Integra Resources Corp. (TSXV: ITR) (NYSE-American: ITRG).

Institutions forecast $4,500 to $5,000 for 2026 as central banks maintain elevated purchasing[2]. Sustained prices and robust drilling create advantageous conditions for systematic exploration ahead of an anticipated supply deficit.

Gold development company Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) is advancing two high-grade projects in Tanzania's prolific Lake Victoria Goldfields. The company has released the first analytical results from a 4,000-meter drill program at Area C, the core production zone at its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project in northwestern Tanzania.

Area C carries an average grade of 3.7 g/t gold and will anchor the company's initial mining operations. Assays from the first five drill holes confirm that mineralization extends well beyond the current open-pit design, now pushing past 250 meters vertical depth. That shatters the historical resource boundary of 200 meters and validates potential for both a larger pit shell and future underground mining.

Additional gold-bearing lodes intersected in the footwall potentially expand the mineralization footprint further. The results confirm the geological model and support Imwelo's pathway toward production.

"These first results are exactly what we hoped to see as we advance Imwelo toward development," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "The drilling confirms that the mineralization continues beyond the limits of the current pit design, with additional lodes emerging in both the hanging wall and footwall. With assays now flowing, we expect steady news flow through year-end as we build the geologic and engineering foundation for construction."

The program uses reverse-circulation pre-collars paired with diamond-core tails, cutting cost and cycle time while delivering high-quality geological, geotechnical, and metallurgical data for final pit design and early mine planning. Five of 24 planned drill holes have returned assays from the MSA Laboratory in Geita, showing consistent grades and widths that mirror the modeled resource. Lake Victoria Gold recently mobilized a second drill rig to accelerate the Area C campaign, positioning the company to release steady assay updates through year-end.

The results advance a dual-track strategy at both Imwelo and the nearby Tembo Project, where Barrick Mining's Bulyanhulu operation funds exploration under an Asset Purchase Agreement that includes exposure to up to US$45 million in contingent milestone payments tied to discoveries. Recent financing totaling $8 million funds work programs designed to activate a pre-paid forward purchase facility with Monetary Metals, unlocking non-dilutive construction financing.

With gold trading above $4,100 per ounce, critical regulatory milestones locked in including an agreement in principle with the Government of Tanzania and environmental approval of its Updated Environmental and Social Management Plan, Lake Victoria Gold is driving Imwelo toward first production within 12 months of construction at Tanzania's next emerging gold producer.

TRX Gold Corporation (TSX: TRX) (NYSE-American: TRX) delivered record Q4 results with 6,977 ounces of gold sold at an average realized price of $3,363 per ounce, generating revenue of $23.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million.

The company's Buckreef Gold Project in Tanzania poured 18,935 ounces for fiscal 2025, with full-year revenue reaching a record $57.6 million and net income of $6.6 million.

Production momentum continued into Q1 2026 with approximately 6,550 ounces produced, establishing another quarterly record at higher gold prices.

TRX Gold expects fiscal 2026 production of 25,000 to 30,000 ounces and has announced plans for a processing facility significantly larger than the 3,000 tonnes per day plant outlined in the PEA, to be financed from internally generated cash flow over the next 18-24 months.

Monument Mining Limited (TSXV: MMY) (OTCPK: MMTMF) has announced encouraging results from its first 16 drill holes at the Selinsing Gold Mine expansion program in Malaysia, including high-grade intercepts of 7m at 4.79 g/t gold from 43m and 3m at 4.66 g/t gold from 6.9m at the Buffalo Reef area. As part of a US$2.5M exploration program, the company has completed 27 drill holes totaling 2,952 metres, with 118 drill holes planned across 17,477 metres targeting mine expansion areas.

"We are encouraged by the first 16 drill hole assay results from the exploration drill program within targeted potential mine expansion areas," said Cathy Zhai, President and CEO of Monument Mining. "Objective of expansion drilling is aimed to increase gold resources and potentially expanded the life of mine at Selinsing Gold Mine."

The company is accelerating drilling activities with two additional diamond drilling rigs now operational, bringing the total to four rigs, while recently secured permits will allow expansion to six rigs operating simultaneously in 2026.

OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) has extended high-grade mineralization at Wharekirauponga in New Zealand with exceptional drill results including 13.9 metres at 25.8 g/t gold, 1.8 metres at 108.1 g/t gold, and 7.4 metres at 5.3 g/t gold, extending the known strike length of the East Graben vein to 1.5 kilometres with significant growth potential remaining open to the north and south. The company has also received a draft decision from the Expert Panel appointed under New Zealand's Fast-track Approvals Act indicating provisional intention to approve the Waihi North Project, with a final decision expected by year-end 2025.

"We are excited about today's drill results from Wharekirauponga that extend the high-grade mineralization at the southern boundary of the resource, as demonstrated by the fantastic high-grade intercepts received by drill hole WKP137A," said Gerard Bond, President and CEO of OceanaGold. "We are also encouraged by the Expert Panel's release of a draft decision and conditions indicating the provisional intention to grant approvals for the Waihi North Project through the Fast-track Approvals Act."

The company is accelerating exploration at Wharekirauponga with plans to double both drill sites and drilling capacity to six rigs operating simultaneously in 2026, while continuing to invest $45 million in early works activities at Waihi North including construction of a 5-kilometre services trench and water treatment plant expansion targeting completion by Q2 2026.

Integra Resources Corp. (TSXV: ITR) (NYSE-American: ITRG) reported strong production from its Florida Canyon Mine with record quarterly revenue of $70.7 million and mine operating earnings of $28.6 million in Q3 2025. The company produced 20,653 gold ounces and sold 20,265 ounces at a record average realized price of $3,464 per ounce, generating free cash flow of $20.2 million and ending the quarter with cash of $81.2 million.

"The mine continues to demonstrate its ability to generate cash flow to support Integra's growth strategy, which was the basis for its acquisition in late 2024," said George Salamis, President and CEO of Integra Resources. "The focus for the remainder of 2025 continues to be optimizing and demonstrating growth at Florida Canyon, significant permitting advancement and a feasibility study planned for DeLamar, and continued de-risking activities and advanced study work at Nevada North."

The company's cash balance increased 29% from Q2 2025 to $81.2 million, reflecting strong operating performance at Florida Canyon. Integra is advancing resource growth drilling at Florida Canyon while progressing permitting milestones at its DeLamar Project and continuing development work at Nevada North to strengthen its position as a multi-asset gold producer in the Great Basin.

