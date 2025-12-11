Cysic Launches Mainnet to Break ZK and AI Bottlenecks By Turning Compute into Verifiable Liquid Assets

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cysic , a decentralized compute protocol built to generate zero-knowledge proofs at scale, has launched its mainnet and native token, $CYS. The launch marks a critical infrastructure milestone, solving one of the biggest bottlenecks in blockchain scalability, and introducing a new paradigm the team is calling “ ComputeFi ”.

ZK networks are widely regarded as the future of web3 scaling, offering faster finality and stronger security than optimistic rollups. But the generation of zkSNARKs remains a compute-heavy, expense process that today depends on a small number of specialised providers. This bottleneck drives up transaction fees, slows down adoption, and introduces new centralization on risks at the infrastructure layer.

Cysic aims to change that by decentralizing the prover layer itself. The Cysic Network connects provers and verifiers around the world, ranging from mobile devices to professional compute operators, into a global, verifiable compute marketplace. Backed by custom ZK hardware and optimized software, Cysic delivers scalable, trustless proof generation as a service.

During its rollout phase, the Cysic Network has already demonstrated significant scale and adoption:

10 million+ ZK proofs processed across live workloads

1.4 million unique wallets onboarded in testnet

260,000+ nodes onboarded globally, including provers and compute operators

Integrated with leading ZK ecosystems including Scroll, Aleo, Succinct, ETHProof, and multiple other ZK projects





The launch also introduces the $CYS token , which powers the network's economy. $CYS is used to pay for proof generation, reward node operators, and stake within a new consensus model called Proof-of-Compute , where participants’ influence is based not just on capital, but on useful computational work contributed to the network.

Cysic describes this model as the foundation of ComputeFi – a decentralized economy where verifiable compute becomes a programmable, onchain resource. Just as DeFi transformed access to financial infrastructure, ComputeFi aims to do the same for high-value computing tasks like ZK proofs, AI inference, and scientific workloads.

“Ethereum scalability is only the beginning,” said Leo Fan, founder of Cysic. “ComputeFi opens the door to a global, trustless compute layer — one that’s open, decentralized, and driven by real economic incentives.”

While the Ethereum ZK stack is the first clear use case, Cysic’s infrastructure supports a growing range of applications:

AI model verification: enabling smart contracts and agents to verify that outputs came from specific, authorized models



Decentralized scientific computing for verifiable workloads in genomics, climate research, and cryptography



Idle PoW infrastructure re-use, with devices like the Dogebox1 able to toggle between mining and ZK proving, based on market demand





Together, these use cases form the foundation of the ComputeFi economy, where compute is treated not just as infrastructure, but as a liquid, tokenized and verifiable asset class.

About Cysic

Cysic , backed by leading investors including Polychain Capital, OKX Ventures, HashKey Capital, is building the verifiable compute engine for Web3. By combining custom ZK hardware, a decentralized node network, and a programmable economic layer, Cysic transforms computation into a trustless, on-chain resource. The network supports scalable proof generation, AI verification, and scientific computing workloads, laying the groundwork for the ComputeFi economy.

