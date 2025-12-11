XING Mobility Launches Industry’s First Immersion-Cooled 800V High-Voltage DC BBU, Expanding Into the AI Data Center Power Sector





TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XING Mobility, a global pioneer in immersion-cooled battery technology and manufacturing, launched the BBx800, the industry's first 800V high-voltage DC Backup Battery Unit (BBU) and Power Rack featuring immersion-cooled technology. This new product portfolio addresses the high power, high efficiency, and high safety requirements of AI data centers, marking a milestone as XING Mobility expands from electric medium, heavy-duty vehicles and critical energy storage systems into the AI data center power sector.

XING Mobility has also established a strategic partnership with Acbel Polytech Inc. to explore High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) power distribution and advance more efficient and sustainable data center power solutions.

XING Mobility Expands from Ground to Cloud in AI Power Sector, Capitalizing on Data Center Power Growth

Global data center electricity consumption is expected to grow at an annual rate of approximately 15% from 2024 to 2030, with total consumption projected to double by 2030, reaching approximately 945 terawatt-hours (TWh), making it a major driver of global electricity demand growth, according to a latest research from the International Energy Agency (IEA). For enterprises operating large-scale facilities and cloud infrastructure, backup power is transforming from cost into operational and capital allocation that must be carefully managed.

With its patented IMMERSIO™ technology, XING Mobility has spent years cultivating expertise in high-voltage power systems, accumulating a solid foundation from high-performance EV, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles to energy storage systems, earning industry recognition. Seizing upon the rapid growth in AI data center power consumption and the trend toward backup power upgrades, XING Mobility officially introduced its first immersion-cooled backup battery system, the BBx48, a 48V DC backup battery module with immersion-cooled battery technology, in April this year, marking the first step into the AI data center power market. Building on this success, XING Mobility has further targeted higher voltage and higher power density requirements, completing a vertical expansion of its backup power product portfolio from 48V to 800V.

Royce YC Hong, Founder and CEO of XING Mobility, stated, "XING Mobility has long cultivated expertise in electric vehicles, heavy industrial machinery, and energy storage systems, successfully meeting stringent requirements for high voltage, high power, and ultimate safety. AI data centers face the same challenges, requiring both efficiency and safety in high-density computing environments. For us, this is a familiar territory, simply extended from ground to cloud. Combining our unique high-voltage immersion-cooled technology with Taiwan's comprehensive supply chain advantages, and partnering with power solution leaders like Acbel Polytech, we hope to continue creating innovation momentum for Taiwan at the intersection of energy and technology."





BBx800 Delivers Stable Output Up to 1.2MW, XING Mobility Partnering with Acbel Polytech Inc. to Build High-Voltage DC Power Ecosystem

XING Mobility's BBx800 immersion-cooled 800V high-voltage DC BBU and Power Rack adopts the IMMERSIO™ full immersion-cooled technology, directly immersing each battery cell in insulating cooling fluid, maintaining a controlled temperature of approximately 25–27°C over extended periods, significantly reducing thermal runaway risks, and providing stable and safe backup power even under high-voltage, high power density, and high-load operating conditions. A single BBx800 module (2 OU) supports flexible ±400V or 800V configurations, with a 20 OU rack configuration capable of delivering 1 MW (3 minutes) to 1.2 MW (90 seconds) peak output, completely meeting the backup requirements of AI data centers during peak computing and instantaneous load changes.

In 800V/HVDC high-voltage battery systems, the key is whether the battery can maintain structural integrity and thermal stability under extreme scenarios such as overcharging, nail penetration, and heating. Because of the need to simultaneously balance such high standards of safety and battery performance, many manufacturers find it difficult to enter the high-voltage and high-power battery market. XING Mobility has long invested in automotive-grade, heavy industrial, agricultural machinery, and energy storage system-grade battery systems, accumulating proven experience with high-voltage batteries in the face of more stringent safety thresholds, and is highly familiar with various testing and verification processes, enabling the company to extend its product line into the 800V high-voltage domain.

The BBx800 is designed with 24/7 non-stop operation as a prerequisite, offering a 10-year performance warranty, combined with modular hot-swappable and N+1 redundancy configurations, allowing data centers to maintain uninterrupted power supply during maintenance or expansion. The integrated rack and cooling design seamlessly integrates with standard racks, reducing additional cooling infrastructure deployment and implementation time, while passing UL9540A testing to meet international-level safety and compliance requirements, enabling data center operators to plan long-term resource allocation.

Meanwhile, further stepping into the AI data center market, XING Mobility is also announcing a strategic partnership with Acbel Polytech Inc., a global leader in power solutions. The two parties will conduct technical exchanges and application development in AI data center power architecture and energy efficiency, jointly exploring market opportunities and future directions for high-voltage DC power distribution, working together to advance more efficient and sustainable data center power solutions.

Jerry Hsu, Chairman and President of Acbel Polytech Inc., stated, "In an era where AI computing demands are driving high power and high efficiency requirements, Acbel Polytech Inc.'s strategic direction has always been committed to power solutions that support industrial integration applications and sustainable development. Through collaboration with ecosystem partners like XING Mobility, we will embrace an open spirit of co-creation to build data center power architectures that emphasize both higher efficiency and green energy, realizing a vision where technology and sustainability advance together."

Looking ahead, XING Mobility will build upon its practical experience accumulated in existing automotive and energy storage sectors, using Taiwan as its technology and manufacturing base, continuing to deepen collaboration with power manufacturers, cabinet suppliers, and system integrators, expanding its service footprint to international cloud service providers and hyperscale data centers, becoming an important supply partner for AI data center power and energy storage solutions.

About XING Mobility

Founded in 2015, XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion cooling battery technology, with a production facility in Taipei, Taiwan. Over nearly a decade, XING has perfected its immersion cooling system, enabling superior cooling efficiency, unmatched fire safety, and reliable performance in extreme climates. XING's innovations are driving the global transition to electrification, proven across a wide range of applications, including passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural and industrial machinery, energy storage systems, and the world’s first immersion-cooled ESS for wind farms. XING Mobility continuously drives the global transition to electrification with strategic partner alliances.

More at: https://www.xingmobility.com/



